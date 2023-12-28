Bill Belichick's recent comments about Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen aren't going over well with those in the NFL world. On Thursday morning's episode of "Undisputed," Michael Irvin and Skip Bayless debunked Belichick's sentiments.

Irvin said that he wanted to believe that Belichick was sincere, but the more he thinks about it, he doesn't.

Irvin: There's no similar style. There is nothing that you can compare Josh Allen to Tom Brady with there is nothing I looked I searched I tried to make Belichick right. I'm sorry I didn't see one thing. There's no comparison here.

As for Skip Bayless, he too didn't believe that Belichick honestly feels that Josh Allen is comparable to Tom Brady. Bayless went as far as to say that he believes there is a bit of jealousy for the AFC East rival.

Skip: I think Belichick is diminishing Tom Brady by trying to uplift Josh Allen, that's what he's trying to do because he is jealous. Josh Allen is in his sixth year and he's 4-4 in post-seasons, hasn't sniffed a Super Bowl

Belichick and his New England Patriots will head to Orchard Park, New York to take on the Buffalo Bills this Sunday.

What did Bill Belichick say about QB Josh Allen?

Bill Belichick led his New England Patriots to an unlikely victory over the Denver Broncos on Christmas Eve. While the Patriots aren't in the playoff race, they could hurt their AFC East foes with a win over the Bills on Sunday afternoon.

While speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Bill Belichick was asked about Josh Allen's progression over the first few years of his career. He said it was remarkable, and he went on to compare him to Tom Brady.

"Just kind of like Brady. Once Brady got to a certain point there in 2003, that's pretty much the way it was the rest of his career. It wasn't really like that in 2002. It wasn't like that in 2001. It certainly wasn't like that in 2000."

"From (midseason 2003) on, his level of performance and play and consistency was at the very top of the league."

Unlike Tom Brady's 33-3 record against the Buffalo Bills, Josh Allen has a 5-5 record through his first ten meetings.