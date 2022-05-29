"He just ain’t got it" - Former NFL player calls out 49ers' Trey Lance for being a bust

Trey Lance was drafted number 3 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. The move was, no doubt, made, in part, because of Jimmy Garoppolo’s struggles with staying healthy. As it turned out, Garoppolo made it through most of the 2021 season, and Lance served as the backup, which is how many rookie quarterbacks start their career.

Garoppolo led the 49ers through the playoffs and to the NFC Championship game, where they were defeated by the eventual Super Bowl winners, the Los Angeles Rams. Since the season ended, however, Garoppolo’s future with the team has been up in the air, and Lance seems like the likely starter going into the 2022 season.

In a recent segment on the FOX Sports show "Speak for Yourself," host and former NFL player Emmanuel Acho called out the second-year quarterback, saying his sources say Lance isn’t ready for the NFL.

“From everything I’ve heard from people within the locker room, and outside the locker room, he just ain’t it. He just ain’t got it. There’s a reason they call him ‘one play Trey’ and a reason he only started one game. The Niners chose to play Jimmy Garoppolo with a broken thumb over their top-three first-round pick. There’s a reason for that.”

Acho’s take was met with many objections from fans on both Twitter and YouTube. Regardless of anyone’s opinion of Lance, the North Dakota State ball slinger will start for the 49ers as Garoppolo, who could still be traded, recovers from off-season shoulder surgery.

Trey Lance will enter the 2022 season with a chip on his shoulder and a chance to prove the doubters wrong

Even if Garoppolo ends up staying with the team, he wouldn’t be ready for action until well into the season. Lance will have plenty of opportunities to prove his haters wrong. The 49ers fans are excited about their prospect at quarterback and have rushed to defend Lance against criticism.

Still, one has to wonder about the so-called sources in and around the 49ers that Acho claims to have. At times, it seems like the hosts of shows like "Speak for Yourself" take an opposing point of view from their co-hosts just to inspire a lively debate. The truth is, no one knows how Lance is progressing outside of the 49ers. The rest of us will find out come September.

