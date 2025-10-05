“He is just too small and weak” “Trash”: NFL fans flame Bryce Young as Panthers QB drops ball and gets sacked by Dolphins’ Bradley Chubb

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young continues his troubled start to the season against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. It wasn’t long in the game before the former Alabama quarterback conceded a turnover in the first quarter.A clip of the sack has found its way to social media, where it’s attracting different reactions from fans.Willie The Tiger wrote:“He is just too small and weak tbh.”Willie The Tiger @WillieTheTigerLINK@jasrifootball He is just too small and weak tbhJaylen Samuels Burner also wrote:“TRASH.”Paul Stephens commented:“Those things can happen when you have tiny hands.”Jacob also commented:“Panthers fans SWORE he was better than Caleb Williams 🤣🤣🤣🤣 buddy is the worst starter.”Tony The Tiger wrote:“Why is he still playing? Panthers don’t care about winning, I guess. Gotta bench that bum again.”SteelCityJason7 commented:“The little fella having trouble holding on to that big football.”The Panthers went into Sunday’s game with a 1-3 record, their only win so far coming against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3. Bryce Young completed 16 of 34 pass attempts for 121 yards, with his only score coming from a four-yard run in the first quarter.The Panthers drafted Young with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Coming into the league with so much promise and expectations on his shoulders, the 24-year-old has mostly struggled to make an impact.Analyst points out imminent need for a Bryce Young improvementThe Athletic’s Jeff Howe has pointed out an imminent need for Panthers quarterback Bryce Young to improve his form. According to the analyst, a situation is afoot in Carolina with the quarterback’s dip in form. He wrote:“Bryce Young’s late-season surge in 2024 was supposed to signify a turning point in his career trajectory. But now that his momentum has fallen flat, there’s a potential issue brewing for the Carolina Panthers.”Analysts have attributed the quarterback’s struggle to the dearth of great offensive talent to help him. In addition, the Panthers have been struggling with injuries in their offense this season, making Young’s job even harder.With his reputation becoming more synonymous with the “draft buster” phrase each passing week, Bryce Young needs a big turnaround. Going up against a poor Miami defense should be the quarterback’s big chance to kickstart this turnaround.Miami has also had an equally rough start to the season, coming into its Week 5 game with a 1-3 record.