  • “He is just too small and weak” “Trash”: NFL fans flame Bryce Young as Panthers QB drops ball and gets sacked by Dolphins’ Bradley Chubb

By Kayode Akinwumi
Modified Oct 05, 2025 18:48 GMT
NFL: Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots - Source: Imagn
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young continues his troubled start to the season against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. It wasn’t long in the game before the former Alabama quarterback conceded a turnover in the first quarter.

A clip of the sack has found its way to social media, where it’s attracting different reactions from fans.

Willie The Tiger wrote:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“He is just too small and weak tbh.”
Jaylen Samuels Burner also wrote:

“TRASH.”

Paul Stephens commented:

“Those things can happen when you have tiny hands.”

Jacob also commented:

“Panthers fans SWORE he was better than Caleb Williams 🤣🤣🤣🤣 buddy is the worst starter.”

Tony The Tiger wrote:

“Why is he still playing? Panthers don’t care about winning, I guess. Gotta bench that bum again.”

SteelCityJason7 commented:

“The little fella having trouble holding on to that big football.”

The Panthers went into Sunday’s game with a 1-3 record, their only win so far coming against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3. Bryce Young completed 16 of 34 pass attempts for 121 yards, with his only score coming from a four-yard run in the first quarter.

The Panthers drafted Young with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Coming into the league with so much promise and expectations on his shoulders, the 24-year-old has mostly struggled to make an impact.

Analyst points out imminent need for a Bryce Young improvement

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe has pointed out an imminent need for Panthers quarterback Bryce Young to improve his form. According to the analyst, a situation is afoot in Carolina with the quarterback’s dip in form. He wrote:

“Bryce Young’s late-season surge in 2024 was supposed to signify a turning point in his career trajectory. But now that his momentum has fallen flat, there’s a potential issue brewing for the Carolina Panthers.”

Analysts have attributed the quarterback’s struggle to the dearth of great offensive talent to help him. In addition, the Panthers have been struggling with injuries in their offense this season, making Young’s job even harder.

With his reputation becoming more synonymous with the “draft buster” phrase each passing week, Bryce Young needs a big turnaround. Going up against a poor Miami defense should be the quarterback’s big chance to kickstart this turnaround.

Miami has also had an equally rough start to the season, coming into its Week 5 game with a 1-3 record.

Kayode Akinwumi

Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.

While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.

When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In."

