“He kinda dumped me” - Tom Brady’s former teammate accuses NFL legend of failing to have his back

Tom Brady's former teammate Antonio Brown claimed the future Hall of Fame quarterback didn't have his back. Brown was a member of the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Brady. Brown won a Super Bowl with Brady and the Buccaneers in 2020.

Speaking on REVOLT, Brown said Brady dumped him once they won a Super Bowl as he no longer needed him.

“How it ended, I feel like he didn’t really have my back. To call somebody to come play and dictate their salary," Brown said at 5:11. "Giving them the agent, the people to put you in a position and then you don’t follow through. They put you in a position then you win a Super Bowl then he kinda dumped me.”

With the Buccaneers in 2020, Brown played eight games recording 45 passes for 483 yards and four touchdowns. In the playoffs, he caught eight passes for 81 yards and two touchdowns.

Yet, after winning the Super Bowl in 2020, Brown signed a one-year deal with the Bucs, but he felt like the negotiations weren't fair as Brady no longer needed him.

Brown says he was the last key player to re-sign, and Brady was ripping the wide receiver's agent for trying to get more money.

"After we get the ring in [2020], the next year, I'm the last guy that signed," Brown said on the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast (via CBS Sports).

"My agent, Ed Wasielewski, is getting called, cursed out by Tom Brady over 'Why is he pushing back for the contract for scraps?' Imagine if you heard that, the same guy that brought you in to win a ring, the same agent he told you to hook up with to get the deal, is now telling me, the guy's calling him ... cursing him out about scraps of a contract."

Brown ended up inking a one-year deal that was only worth $3.1 million. The receiver only ended up playing in seven games in 2021, and he left the field mid-game during the New York Jets in Week 17, frustrated with how everything played out.

Brown finished his career with 928 receptions for 12,291 yards and 83 touchdowns.

