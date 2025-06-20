"He doesn't know who you are": Shedeur Sanders' Mississippi ID puzzled Ohio cop who pulled Coach Prime's son for 91 MPH speeding violation

A traffic stop in Ohio recently created an intriguing situation for Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, along with a speeding citation. The moment in question is not the radar gun reading 91 miles per hour. It came when the trooper didn’t recognize the name “Sanders.”

The encounter unfolded on June 6 in Medina County when officers pulled over the rookie for allegedly exceeding the speed limit by 26 mph. According to the police video obtained by TMZ, Sanders, who flashed a Mississippi identification card during the stop, was momentarily met with confusion. TMZ shared the video on Friday.

One officer reportedly failed to make the connection between the out-of-state ID and Sanders' football background, prompting his partner to comment, “He doesn’t know who you are.”

Cleveland Browns Mandatory Minicamp - Source: Getty

Shedeur Sanders addresses multiple Ohio citations

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal - Source: Imagn

Less than two weeks later, the former University of Colorado standout found himself facing similar charges. This time, it was Strongsville police pulling Shedeur Sanders over for allegedly driving at a startling 101 mph in a 60 mph zone around midnight on Tuesday. Officers reportedly recognized him immediately, but still proceeded with issuing a citation.

Sanders addressed both incidents at a charity softball game hosted by teammate David Njoku on Thursday.

"I've made some wrong choices," Sanders said. "I gotta own up to them. ... I learn from them."

Court records show that Sanders missed his initial hearing for the first incident, resulting in a delayed resolution. As of Friday, however, both cases had been closed. Sanders paid $269 to settle the Medina County ticket and another $250 for the Strongsville offense, which also added four points to his driving record.

Meanwhile, after sliding to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft, Shedeur Sanders finds himself buried on Cleveland’s quarterback depth chart. The Browns selected him 144th overall, and his road to a roster spot is anything but smooth.

Veteran Joe Flacco remains a respected presence following a playoff run with the team in 2023. Kenny Pickett, a former Pittsburgh starter, joined the Browns after earning a Super Bowl ring as a backup in Philadelphia.

Fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, taken 50 spots ahead of Sanders, enters with a record-setting college résumé. Cleveland’s training camp opens on July 18.

