"Nothing is guaranteed for you": 3x Super Bowl champ sends bold warning to Shedeur Sanders after QB's off-field issues

The Cleveland Browns' newest superstar, Shedeur Sanders, has landed himself in hot water. The young QB was ticketed for overspeeding in Cleveland. After receiving a speeding ticket on June 6, Sanders was once again pulled over by the Strongsville police on Tuesday for going at 101 mph in a 60 mph zone.

On Friday's edition of "Breakfast Bowl," three-time Super Bowl winner Mark Schlereth asked Sanders to clean up his off-field act.

"Being a late-round draft choice, nothing is guaranteed for you," Schlereth said. "So this is, to me, a failure of the intelligence test. At some point, you got to understand the situation.

"You can write legendary all over the place right in your pre-draft deal, but it doesn't make you legendary just because you've nicknamed yourself."

The veteran added that Sanders could take accountability for his actions and make the team believe in him.

"I'm not one of those guys that just is going to pounce on the, 'Oh, look. He screwed up.' I want the kid," Schlereth said. "I know the kid. I know the father really well. I want the kid to have great success. This is one of those situations, though, that it just lends credence to all the turmoil."

Browns' Shedeur Sanders addresses his recent mishaps

Shedeur Sanders participated in a celebrity softball game hosted by his teammate David Njoku on Thursday. Speaking to the media during the event, Sanders admitted to his wrongdoings.

"I’ve made some wrong choices, I can own up to it," Sanders said. "I learn from them."

It will be interesting to see if Sanders' off-field troubles have any repercussions on his status with the Cleveland Browns.

