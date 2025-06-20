“I’ve made some wrong choices” - Shedeur Sanders opens up on speeding violation controversy as Browns rookie faces heavy criticism

Shedeur Sanders attracted controversy on Wednesday when he was reportedly pulled over the previous day for speeding in Strongsville. An officer had seen him allegedly going at 101 mph in a 60-mph zone on Interstate 71 onboard a black 2025 Ram 1500 TRX Truck.
During a celebrity softball game hosted by tight end and Cleveland Browns teammate David Njoku on Thursday, the fifth-round rookie quarterback acknowledged his wrongdoing:
“I’ve made some wrong choices, I can own up to it—I learn from them.”
On Thursday, Sanders was revealed to have been pulled over in Medina County two weeks ago and fined $269 for going 91 mph in a 65-mph zone. He failed to appear in court ten days later.
Regarding this week's offense, Sanders can either pay a $250 fine or go to the Strongsville Mayor's Court on July 3 to challenge the charge against him.
Insiders weigh in on Shedeur Sanders' speeding incidents
Heading into the draft, Shedeur Sanders had been a divisive prospect, with his character issues threatening to overshadow his on-field talents. It has been said to have contributed to his slide out of the first round, and now his latest series of issues "sends up a red flag" that the Browns organization must thoroughly investigate, according to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot:
“The Browns must dig in and discover if it’s a sign of a larger problem, such as the pressure of the competition, or if it’s nothing more than a recent college kid feeling the need for speed in his black Ram pickup truck.”
Meanwhile, Colin Cowherd declared that he was ending his support on his FS1 show The Herd:
"When you fall to 144 in the draft and then try to match that number behind the wheel of a car... yeah, I don't think the same. I'm not as high on him. I'm not sure he's mature enough."
Six-time Pro Bowl running back LeSean McCoy, however, was more forgiving, correlating it to his own experiences (from 01:39 in the video below):
“Was he drinking? Nope. Was he high? Nope. Oh, so it’s another 21 or 22-year-old kid that’s got some money that’s testing out the car... That doesn’t make it okay, but... I don’t make a big deal of this thing.”
Browns spokesperson Peter John-Baptist has since assured that Sanders has been informed of the tickets and will handle them "in the appropriate manner."
