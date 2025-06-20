“I’ve made some wrong choices” - Shedeur Sanders opens up on speeding violation controversy as Browns rookie faces heavy criticism

Shedeur Sanders attracted controversy on Wednesday when he was reportedly pulled over the previous day for speeding in Strongsville. An officer had seen him allegedly going at 101 mph in a 60-mph zone on Interstate 71 onboard a black 2025 Ram 1500 TRX Truck.

Ad

During a celebrity softball game hosted by tight end and Cleveland Browns teammate David Njoku on Thursday, the fifth-round rookie quarterback acknowledged his wrongdoing:

“I’ve made some wrong choices, I can own up to it—I learn from them.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

On Thursday, Sanders was revealed to have been pulled over in Medina County two weeks ago and fined $269 for going 91 mph in a 65-mph zone. He failed to appear in court ten days later.

Regarding this week's offense, Sanders can either pay a $250 fine or go to the Strongsville Mayor's Court on July 3 to challenge the charge against him.

Insiders weigh in on Shedeur Sanders' speeding incidents

Heading into the draft, Shedeur Sanders had been a divisive prospect, with his character issues threatening to overshadow his on-field talents. It has been said to have contributed to his slide out of the first round, and now his latest series of issues "sends up a red flag" that the Browns organization must thoroughly investigate, according to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot:

Ad

“The Browns must dig in and discover if it’s a sign of a larger problem, such as the pressure of the competition, or if it’s nothing more than a recent college kid feeling the need for speed in his black Ram pickup truck.”

Meanwhile, Colin Cowherd declared that he was ending his support on his FS1 show The Herd:

Ad

"When you fall to 144 in the draft and then try to match that number behind the wheel of a car... yeah, I don't think the same. I'm not as high on him. I'm not sure he's mature enough."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Six-time Pro Bowl running back LeSean McCoy, however, was more forgiving, correlating it to his own experiences (from 01:39 in the video below):

“Was he drinking? Nope. Was he high? Nope. Oh, so it’s another 21 or 22-year-old kid that’s got some money that’s testing out the car... That doesn’t make it okay, but... I don’t make a big deal of this thing.”

Ad

Browns spokesperson Peter John-Baptist has since assured that Sanders has been informed of the tickets and will handle them "in the appropriate manner."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.