  "He doesn't know me": Aaron Rodgers offers olive branch to Terry Bradshaw 2 months after Steelers legend's "go chew some bark" criticism

"He doesn't know me": Aaron Rodgers offers olive branch to Terry Bradshaw 2 months after Steelers legend's "go chew some bark" criticism

By Sanu Abraham
Published Jul 27, 2025 17:16 GMT
Aaron Rodgers x Terry Bradshaw collage
Aaron Rodgers x Terry Bradshaw collage (IMAGN)

Aaron Rodgers is making headlines for the way he’s handling sharp criticism from a Steelers legend. After months of public scrutiny following his arrival in Pittsburgh, the veteran quarterback offered an olive branch to Hall of Fame passer Terry Bradshaw.

Bradshaw, who led the Steelers to four Super Bowl titles in the 1970s, has been vocal about his disapproval of the team’s decision to sign Rodgers. In a pointed radio interview in May, Bradshaw mocked Rodgers’ unconventional lifestyle and ridiculed the Steelers’ decision to sign him on a one-year deal.

"That guy needs to stay in California," Bradshaw said. "Go somewhere and chew on bark and whisper to the gods out there."
On Saturday, during the NFL Network’s Back Together Weekend coverage, he acknowledged the criticism but didn’t escalate the feud. Instead, he leaned into mutual respect, expressing a desire to better understand the Pittsburgh icon.

"I've known Terry for a long time, being a part of FOX," Rodgers said. "Terry's a legend. He's an absolute legend. He won four Super Bowls. He's had a legendary career in the media.
"But Terry, like a lot of people, doesn't know me. And so he's got an idea of what he thinks about me based on what I've done, the documentary, what I've said, darkness retreat, whatever the hell you want to talk about."
Steelers and Aaron Rodgers are adapting together

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp - Source: Imagn
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp - Source: Imagn

Aaron Rodgers has acknowledged in interviews that his final NFL chapter is as much about legacy and personal peace as it is about wins.

Some inside the Steelers' locker room have had a change of heart. Safety DeShon Elliott, who once joked about Rodgers belonging in “a retirement home,” backtracked this week after training camp opened. After meeting Rodgers in person, Elliott praised his new teammate’s football IQ and sense of humor, describing the public persona as a far cry from the private man.

Rodgers arrived in Pittsburgh just over six weeks ago, and already the franchise has retooled the offense with him at the center. Wide receiver DK Metcalf, acquired in the offseason, has quickly become a key target. Their early chemistry, cultivated during workouts in California, is being refined under the hot sun of Saint Vincent College.

The coaching staff, too, has adapted. Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith is reportedly encouraging Aaron Rodgers to take the lead in film sessions and quarterback meetings. This gives the future Hall of Famer a platform to influence younger players like rookie Will Howard, who’s learning behind him.

Edited by Krutik Jain
