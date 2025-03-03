“He knows that he still has it in the tank” - Calvin Johnson makes feelings clear about Matthew Stafford continuing NFL career

One of Matthew Stafford’s best offensive weapons in Detroit believes he still has the desire to play and win despite everything he’s achieved.

Calvin Johnson and Stafford played together with the Lions for seven seasons. With the Georgia product behind center, Johnson set a franchise record for most receiving touchdowns in a single season (16 in 2011).

On Monday, the Hall of Fame receiver told the “Up and Adams” show what’s motivating Stafford at this stage of his career.

Matthew loves to perform. He knows that he still has it in the tank, according to Johnson at :16.

Johnson goes on to say that Stafford, at 37, has matured into a savvier quarterback at this stage of his career.

He’s seeing all the looks almost. He knows what defences are going to do to him, and for right now, this is art to him, continued Johnson at:29.

In March 2021, Stafford was traded to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Goff, a 2021 third-round pick, and a pair of first-rounders in 2022 and 2023. Stafford led the Rams to a Super Bowl victory in his first season, beating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to lift the Lombardi Trophy.

Stafford was permitted to speak with other teams during the off-season and discussed a deal with the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders. In the end, though, he agreed to a restructured contract with the Rams on February 28.

Wait and see

While Sean McVay and the Rams coaching staff can rest a little easier knowing Stafford will be back with the Rams to begin 2025, how long he stays remains up in the air.

His current deal should see the two-time Pro Bowler make around $27 million this upcoming season, though no additional years were added to his contract as part of the restructuring.

That means his Rams deal will run out in 2026 for the moment, and if he wants to keep playing beyond this upcoming season, he may go through a similar situation as he has this off-season.

Reports indicate the Rams wanted to go year-to-year with Stafford, though the quarterback preferred to have more guarantees beyond this upcoming campaign.

Stafford has guided them to the post-season in three of his four years with the Rams, losing in the Divisional Round this season to the Philadelphia Eagles (28-22).

