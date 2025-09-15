  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "He has no leadership skills": Aaron Rodgers flamed by fans for throwing teammate under the bus after Steelers' 31-17 loss to Seahawks

"He has no leadership skills": Aaron Rodgers flamed by fans for throwing teammate under the bus after Steelers' 31-17 loss to Seahawks

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Sep 15, 2025 11:30 GMT
Aaron Rodgers flamed by fans for throwing teammate under the bus after Steelers
Aaron Rodgers flamed by fans for throwing teammate under the bus after Steelers' 31-17 loss to Seahawks

Aaron Rodgers did not mince his words while pointing out wide receiver Calvin Austin III's mistake in Week 2. The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a 17-31 loss at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks at home on Sunday night.

Ad

In the post-game press conference, Aaron Rodgers addressed the missed catch from Calvin Austin III and broke down what he should have done on the field.

"Cal is the best kid ever, but he probably should have stayed in the flat there," Rodgers said. "He knows it. Or he was kind of stealing it from Pat (Freiermuth) or just catch it, put it away, score a touchdown. But Cal's the best kid and it sucks because he's such a great kid, but unfortunately the whole sequence took points off the board."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

However, fans were not too impressed with Aaron Rodgers throwing his teammate under the bus. They took to social media to flame the quarterback for his comments about Calvin Austin III.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Sam Darnold's seven-yard TD pass to AJ Barner helped tie the game 14-14 in the third quarter. Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers were on track to regain the lead. However, during a third-and-goal play from the four-yard line, Calvin Austin III failed to catch Rodgers' pass.

The ball deflected from his hand. Ultimately, Seahawks cornerback Derion Kendrick intercepted the pass near the end zone.

In the fourth quarter, despite Chris Boswell's 45-yard field goal, Mike Macdonald's team secured a 17-31 lead, ultimately securing the victory at Acrisure Stadium. Aaron Rodgers ended the night completing 18 of the 33 passes he attempted for 203 yards, along with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Ad

Aaron Rodgers opens up about Week 2 loss to the Seahawks

The four-time NFL MVP made his debut last week during the team's 32-34 victory over the Jets. Despite a 1-1 record after Week 2, Rodgers is not too worried about the rest of the season.

In the post-game press conference, the quarterback shared his true feelings about losing to the Seahawks on Sunday.

Ad
"It's week 2. It's good for us," Rodgers said. "Last week, probably there were some people who were feeling pretty good because everyone outside the building is talking about how great we were on offense and 34 points. That's the league. You can't ride the highs and ride the lows."

The Steelers are next scheduled to take on the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 21. The game will be broadcast on CBS at 1:00 pm ET.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Priyam Hazarika
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications