"He has no leadership skills": Aaron Rodgers flamed by fans for throwing teammate under the bus after Steelers' 31-17 loss to Seahawks

Aaron Rodgers did not mince his words while pointing out wide receiver Calvin Austin III's mistake in Week 2. The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a 17-31 loss at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks at home on Sunday night.In the post-game press conference, Aaron Rodgers addressed the missed catch from Calvin Austin III and broke down what he should have done on the field.&quot;Cal is the best kid ever, but he probably should have stayed in the flat there,&quot; Rodgers said. &quot;He knows it. Or he was kind of stealing it from Pat (Freiermuth) or just catch it, put it away, score a touchdown. But Cal's the best kid and it sucks because he's such a great kid, but unfortunately the whole sequence took points off the board.&quot;However, fans were not too impressed with Aaron Rodgers throwing his teammate under the bus. They took to social media to flame the quarterback for his comments about Calvin Austin III.jg @jjglssLINK@ThePoniExpress Rodgers has no leadership skillsDiehard Yinzer in CT 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @rlrasmuLINK@ThePoniExpress Starting to sound like Rodgers post-games with Jets from LY and we are only on week 2 This is going to be a historically bad season. Think 1988Riley Garrett @rygarrett1LINK@ThePoniExpress I mean, what’s CA3 supposed to do if he didn’t even see Muth? Just let the ball fly by him?LoveDrug Killah @BeastMode__80LINK@ThePoniExpress Rodgers always blaming everyone else but his the qb so he gets same blameLoretta Christley☮️ @rettac_58LINK@ThePoniExpress That is something Rodgers should keep in house. Shouldn’t be saying it to the mediaCourtney Capps @courtgolfLINK@ThePoniExpress just reminding everybody that it wasn't his faultSam Darnold's seven-yard TD pass to AJ Barner helped tie the game 14-14 in the third quarter. Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers were on track to regain the lead. However, during a third-and-goal play from the four-yard line, Calvin Austin III failed to catch Rodgers' pass.The ball deflected from his hand. Ultimately, Seahawks cornerback Derion Kendrick intercepted the pass near the end zone.In the fourth quarter, despite Chris Boswell's 45-yard field goal, Mike Macdonald's team secured a 17-31 lead, ultimately securing the victory at Acrisure Stadium. Aaron Rodgers ended the night completing 18 of the 33 passes he attempted for 203 yards, along with one touchdown and two interceptions.Aaron Rodgers opens up about Week 2 loss to the SeahawksThe four-time NFL MVP made his debut last week during the team's 32-34 victory over the Jets. Despite a 1-1 record after Week 2, Rodgers is not too worried about the rest of the season.In the post-game press conference, the quarterback shared his true feelings about losing to the Seahawks on Sunday.&quot;It's week 2. It's good for us,&quot; Rodgers said. &quot;Last week, probably there were some people who were feeling pretty good because everyone outside the building is talking about how great we were on offense and 34 points. That's the league. You can't ride the highs and ride the lows.&quot;The Steelers are next scheduled to take on the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 21. The game will be broadcast on CBS at 1:00 pm ET.