“He legendary 2 forever...F**k that!” - Shedeur Sanders' close pal loses it over Browns QB's jersey switch

Shedeur Sanders's friend Wallo expressed frustration over the rookie quarterback's jersey number change after being drafted by the Cleveland Browns.

Wallo - whose real name is Wallace Peeples - is a successful podcaster, social media influencer, and activist who hosts the popular podcast "Two-Legendary" alongside Gillie. The media personality has maintained a close relationship with the Sanders family and was present at Shedeur's NFL draft party as the quarterback awaited his selection.

The heated response occurred on Thursday and was captured in a video shared via Deion Sanders Jr.'s account on X (formerly Twitter). The clip showed Wallo's raw, unfiltered reaction upon learning about the jersey switch that the Browns had announced just days earlier.

"They switched the number up on me? Well f**k it, I'm getting 2 anyway. He legendary 2 forever. I'm rocking dat. F**k that," said Wallo in the video.

This reaction follows the Cleveland Browns's May 6 announcement that Sanders would wear No. 12 as he begins his NFL career. Colorado had already retired No. 2 in his honor after his college career.

Shedeur Sanders' "2Legendary" brand dilemma

Shedeur Sanders has owned and created the apparel brand "2Legendary" since 2021. (Credits: IMAGN)

The number change could create complications for Sanders's established "2Legendary" brand, which he has built throughout his college career since 2021.

Per Sports Illustrated on May 6, the switch might prove costly for Shedeur Sanders's existing brand. The article questioned whether the brand would adapt to "12Legendary," "1-2Legendary," or if Sanders would maintain the original branding despite wearing a different number on the field. Currently, No. 2 belongs to Browns wide receiver DeAndre Carter.

Shedeur Sanders ranks as the No. 1 rookie for jersey sales even before his number was officially announced. This demonstrates strong market interest in the 144th selection in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft.

The meaning behind the quarterback's new No. 12 adds intrigue. Some theories connect it to his father Deion Sanders's No. 21 jersey in reverse. Others point to the mathematical coincidence that 12 times 12 equals 144 – his exact draft position. The number also carries significance in NFL quarterback history, worn by legends like Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

Meanwhile, Shedeur Sanders has focused on football matters and is coming early to team headquarters for workouts.

