"He has little baby arms": Tom Brady's ex-teammate torches Tua Tagovailoa after Dolphins' disastrous Week 1 loss to Colts

LeSean McCoy delivered a critique of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, aiming at both his skill set and physical stature. This is in the wake of the team’s season-opening 33-8 setback against the Indianapolis Colts..
The former running back, who spent time with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay, spoke on Tagovailoa during an appearance on the podcast "Speakeasy" on Tuesday.
"I never thought he was that good anyway," McCoy said. "I never thought that. I thought he had baby arms ... little arms. I thought he was a baby and thought he was short and I thought that he needed a certain coach to make him look good."
Tua Tagovailoa completed 14 of 23 passes for 114 yards, his lowest full-game total since 2021. He added a short fourth-quarter touchdown pass to running back De’Von Achane, but it came long after the result was decided. His passer rating of 51.7 was a career low in games where he played from start to finish.
LeSean McCoy shifts blame away from Tyreek Hill after Tua Tagovailoa's offensive struggles
LeSean McCoy didn’t just question Tua Tagovailoa’s ability to lead Miami; he also highlighted how wide receiver Tyreek Hill continues to mask deeper issues within the offense.
McCoy pushed back, insisting the Pro Bowl receiver isn’t the root of Miami’s problems.
"No, he [Tyreek Hill] ain't the problem," McCoy said
"Because in football, I learned this. I don't care what you got going on outside of football. When you hear, if you putting touchdowns and points up, the NFL will deal with you. And that's Tyreek Hill. He's that good. Tua is not ... Why even pay him?"
Miami fell behind 20-0 by halftime and failed to sustain drives, finishing with just 211 total yards of offense. Three of Tua Tagovailoa’s turnovers came within the opening four possessions, putting the Colts in short-field situations that helped them build a big lead.
Tagovailoa’s first interception came on Miami’s second series when he overshot Hill on a deep route. Later in the first quarter, he was stripped on a sack that set up an Indianapolis touchdown. His second interception came on a forced throw across the middle early in the third quarter, killing any chance of a comeback.
Miami’s struggles extended beyond its quarterback. The offensive line allowed three sacks and failed to generate a consistent run game, and the defense couldn’t keep Indianapolis from capitalizing on early mistakes.
