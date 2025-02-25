“He’ll get Ben Johnson fired” - Ex-NFL scout drops makes eye-opening remarks on Caleb Williams under new Bears HC

Former NFL scout Daniel Kelly suggested that the Ben Johnson-Caleb Williams relationship with the Chicago Bears could be a brief one. The former scout with the New York Jets believes there are only two possible scenarios with the Bears head coach and the first overall pick from 2024.

On Monday, Kelly tweeted:

"Caleb Williams will have one of two outcomes in Chicago: 1. He’ll get Ben Johnson fired. 2. He’ll get traded and the Bears will let Johnson handpick his own quarterback."

Johnson was one of the most sought-after coaches at the conclusion of this season. He served as offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions last year and was named the Associated Press' Assistant Coach of the Year. Williams, meanwhile, showed flashes of brilliance last season, throwing for 3,541 yards in his rookie campaign and 20 touchdowns in the Windy City.

On the other hand, though, he struggled with his timing and had a quarterback rating of 46.7 (28th in the NFL). In 2024, Williams set a league record for the most consecutive passing attempts without an interception by a rookie (354).

Caleb Williams will be a different project for Ben Johnson

No one would doubt Ben Johnson's expertise on the offensive side of the ball or his ability to work with quarterbacks, though developing the former Heisman Trophy winner will present him with a unique challenge.

Unlike in Detroit, where he resurrected Jared Goff, Williams has a different profile than the former Los Angeles Rams first overall pick.

On last Wednesday's edition of the "Rich Eisen Show," NFL insider James Palmer talked about how challenging it will be for Johnson to mold a quarterback with Williams’ talent.

"We haven’t seen a Ben Johnson offense with a quarterback that’s mobile, but we’ve only seen Ben Johnson offenses that are like top five every year, Palmer said. (2:02)

Goff is a classic pocket passer, contrasting with Williams, another former No. 1 pick. Palmer is intrigued by the Bears' 2025 prospects under Johnson's offense.

"I am going to be fascinated to study what Ben Johnson’s gonna do," Palmer added. ... "I’ve got buddies there that rave about how creative he is, how open-minded he is. It is a big step to be the head guy."

In 2024, Johnson's offense ranked first in points-per-game (33.2) and had the most 40-point games without any turnovers (five). The Bears never reached 40 points in a single regular-season encounter last season.

