"He'll get plenty of attention": Ex-Packers HC Mike McCarthy makes feelings known on Micah Parsons' revenge game vs Cowboys 

Micah Parsons will make his return to AT&amp;T Stadium on Sunday night, as his Green Bay Packers take on the Dallas Cowboys, eager to bounce back from a surprise loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 3. The Cowboys (1-2) are struggling to find rhythm in the young 2025 NFL season. Parsons' return to Arlington after he was traded to the Packers days before the start of the season will be one of the biggest storylines of the night. During a Thursday appearance on &quot;The Pat McAfee Show,&quot; former Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy shared his opinion on the upcoming matchup, saying that Parsons will draw plenty of attention from his former team as soon as he gets off the bus.&quot;They know Micah very well,&quot; McCarthy said. &quot;He'll get plenty of attention. I say it all the time. You know, he's the most disruptive defensive player that I've worked with, especially in a training camp environment, so forth. So they'll be double-teaming him when he gets off the bus. But I think it'll be a hell of a football game. And just like think week one, I'm a fan this year, I get the root for the Steelers openly, and root for the Packers and a cowboy. So I just think it's gonna be a hell of a football game.&quot;In 63 games with the Cowboys, Micah Parsons recorded 256 tackles, 52 sacks, nine forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries for 36 yards and nine passes defended. He became one of the best pass rushers in the league with the &quot;Lone Star,&quot; but after failed contract negotiations prompted him to request a trade, he signed a four-year, $188 million deal with the Packers.Micah Parsons makes feelings clear on return to Dallas Talking with the Associated Press ahead of Sunday's game, Micah Parsons explained how he feels facing his former team so soon after the blockbuster trade. Parsons said he sees the game as another duel and not like a revenge matchup.“I accepted my fate weeks ago when the trade happened,” Parsons said. “So for me, it’s just all about playing another game and just doing what I do best, and that’s just be a disruptive football player. I think the media and the fans are trying to blow it up to be such a big thing. But I just look at it as just another game at AT&amp;T.”Even if Parsons insists that the game doesn't have a special meaning, it is hard to believe.