“He’ll kill it”: Jordan Love picks one Packers WR as ideal 2028 Olympic flag football fit

Quarterback Jordan Love was drafted as a first-round pick in 2020 by the Green Bay Packers. He was the backup to Aaron Rodgers for the first three seasons before taking over as the starting quarterback after Rodgers' departure. Last season, he led the Packers to an 11-6 campaign and the playoffs, where they lost to the Eagles in the Wildcard round.

On Friday, Jordan Love appeared on the "Up and Adams Show" with host Kay Adams. During their conversation, they talked about flag football becoming a part of the 2028 Olympics. Kay Adams then asked Love which wide receiver from his team would be the best player on the flag football Olympic team.

Jordan Love responded instantly, placing his confidence in the 2023 fifth-round wide receiver pick.

"I would say (Dontayvion) Wicks could be one to go out there and be able to, I think flag football is all about having that shape," Love said. "He has the ability to be able to shake people off, make sure they don't grab your flag. So I Mean, with his ability to get in and out, he'll route some people up, and I think he's got that ability. He'll kill it in flag football."

The Packers drafted Dontayvion Wicks in 2023 with the 159th overall pick. In two years, he has played 32 regular-season games in the NFL. Wicks has tallied 996 yards and nine TDs receiving for the Packers in the regular season.

NFL analyst wants the Packers to draft a wide receiver in the first round for Jordan Love

The Packers have not drafted a wide receiver in the first round since the 2002 NFL Draft. However, analyst Max Chadwick wants the franchise to break this tradition and get a wide receiver to provide Jordan Love with more support.

On the "PFF College Football Show," Chadwick said how Texas WR Matthew Golden would be an ideal fit for the Packers. He urged the team to consider taking him with the 23rd overall pick.

"Matthew Golden, the wide receiver from Texas," Chadwick said. "Now, I'm gonna go with a team that has not taken a first-round wide receiver since 2002.... It has been 23 years since the Packers took a first- round wide receiver. The reason why I like him to the Packers specifically is, I think what they are lacking right now, with Christian Watson coming off the injury is, they need a true downfield threat."

"And Matthew Golden maybe wasn't allowed to be much of it because of the quarterback problems that Texas had this past year. But like we said before, he ran a 4.29s in the 40-yard dash. We know he's got the speed to get downfield on you. So I think the Packers receiving corps is really redundant in a lot of ways. But you add a guy like Golden, and he's at least got the speed to take the top off defenses."

Jordan Love has helped the Packers qualify for the playoffs in both of his campaigns as a starting quarterback. Can he lead the team to its first Super Bowl victory since 2010 this upcoming season?

