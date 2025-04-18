Jordan Love's fiancée Ronika Stone hints at wedding day as Packers QB preps for 2025 season

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love's wedding to fiancée Ronika Stone could be taking place sooner rather than later. On Wednesday, Love shared photos of himself training for the upcoming 2025 NFL season in a post on Instagram.
The Packers' QB can be seen training and participating in different weight training drills.
Love didn't caption his Instagram post, but Stone, a pro volleyball player playing for the San Diego Mojos on the USA Pro Volleyball Federation, commented that the quarterback is training for the upcoming wedding.
"Training so hard for our wedding."-Ronika Stone commented on Jordan Love's Instagram post
Her comments track with what the volleyball player's sister alluded to. Ronika's sister, Ronna Stone, mentioned in a now-expired Instagram Story last week that the couple is set to get married in less than three months.
Love popped the question to Ronika in June 2024 while the couple was vacationing in Europe. During a romantic dinner at sunset, Love proposed along the coast of Italy.
Jordan Love shared a small detail about his wedding to Ronika Stone
In February, Jordan Love was a guest on Kay Adams' "Up and Adams Show" and was asked about his impending wedding to Ronika Stone. Love expressed excitement in planning his big day, and he is very involved in the process.
He said that among the wedding details, he and his fiancée agreed on adding a California touch to their big day. Being Californians, they knew that they wanted an In-N-Out Food Truck at the reception to feed their guests an iconic part of the state's food culture.
"The important thing for both of us is, it's pretty cool, being from California we were like, 'We need an In-N-Out truck at the wedding,' "-Love told Kay Adams
Love also told Adams how they had already enjoyed food tasting and chose the type of wedding cake they and their guests would enjoy.
