Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is three days away from making his debut as a New York Jet. The Jets shocked the football world earlier this offseason when they made the move to acquire the four-time NFL MVP.

Rodgers spent the last 18 seasons of his career in a small-market city, Green Bay. Transitioning over to New York and the New York media has been a big adjustment for him, but he seems to like the culture change.

Eli Manning, who played quarterback for the other New York team, the Giants, spent all 16 seasons in New York. As Rodgers is days away from a tough Monday Night challenge against division rivals, the Buffalo Bills, Manning has issued a warning for Rodgers.

"I think he'll learn very quickly about the New York media," Manning said via "NFL on ESPN." "You know, you win the first game, then you're going to the Super Bowl. It's the greatest thing. Greatest player. MVP. You lose the first game, it's terrible decision ... a bad idea.

"It's a total overreaction either way. ... And so, I think it's really just, you know, put that away, sideline it, worry about your team and go out there and just try to win some football games."

Aaron Rodgers announced he will be on "The Pat McAfee Show" every Tuesday

Aaron Rodgers continues to build his brand and announced on Thursday that he will be joining "The Pat McAfee Show" every Tuesday for "Aaron Rodgers Tuesdays." Whether you hate him or love him, you're going to see more of Rodgers.

Rodgers announced the news on Thursday's episode of "The Pat McAfee Show."

“I will not be censoring myself, so if you gotta go over, watch it at different places, I will be the same old, same old and I look forward to speaking with you all," Rodgers said. "I miss my boys.”

For the last three seasons as a member of the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers had his own segment on the show called, "Aaron Rodgers Bookclub."

He will continue to appear on the show hosted by his close friend, Pat McAfee.

