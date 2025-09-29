"He’ll probably do Dillon Gabriel dirty": NFL fans rip Kevin Stefanski over vague response on Shedeur Sanders' spot on Browns QB depth chart

Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski drew backlash on Sunday for sidestepping a question about his quarterback depth chart following the team's 34-10 loss to Detroit.

Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot asked whether rookie Shedeur Sanders would move up if fellow first-year passer Dillon Gabriel replaced Joe Flacco.

Stefanski highlighted that it wasn't a priority. The response, posted by Cabot on X, sparked a wave of reactions among fans as the team fell to 1-3.

"He’ll probably do Gabriel dirty like he did DTR and tell him two hours before the game that he’s starting," one fan wrote.

Brian Sommers @notsoevilmorty @MaryKayCabot He’ll probably do Gabriel dirty like he did DTR and tell him two hours before the game that he’s starting 🤦🏻‍♂️.

"Someone ask Kevin what is his focus? This guy can never give a straight forward answer," another fan wrote.

"He's not focused on that??? He needs to be fired then - he's an offensive coach whose offense has been horrible for past years and he chose a 40 year old turnover prone washed QB to lead his team to another losing season while the D coordinator has his unit playing at playoff tier," a fan said.

More reactions came in.

"What is the point of his press conferences? It is becoming a theater of the absurd," one fan commented.

"You guys gotta start pushing back when he says stuff like this. You can't let him get away with that," a fan tweeted.

"What is his focus? Tanking?" another fan commented.

The exchange took place after another rocky outing for Cleveland’s offense. Flacco completed 16 of 34 passes for 184 yards and threw two interceptions. He also lost a fumble on a sack by Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson. The Browns managed just one touchdown in the blowout defeat.

Joe Flacco's turnover issues fuel QB debate

Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn

Joe Flacco has committed eight turnovers through four games, leading all NFL quarterbacks. His 58.1% completion rate ranks near the bottom of the league, ahead of only Tennessee rookie Cam Ward.

Dillon Gabriel saw brief action in Week 2, completing all three passes for 19 yards and a touchdown during the lopsided loss in Baltimore. He returned to mop-up duty against Detroit once the game was out of reach.

Shedeur Sanders has yet to take a snap, although the Browns invested draft capital for him and Gabriel this spring. Cleveland also traded Kenny Pickett before the season, leaving Flacco and the two rookies as the team’s only quarterbacks.

Flacco has thrown for 815 yards with just two touchdowns against six interceptions. Pro Football Network ranks him near the bottom of its QB impact score, while Cleveland’s offense checks in as the league’s second-worst unit.

