On Thursday, a humorous set of photos began circulating on X, leaving various NFL analysts talking and joking. The photos in reference are a side-by-side comparison of new Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson.

The first photo shows Johnson laughing and smiling in his introductory head coach press conference, one that sees him freshly-shaven, with perfectly styled hair, a suit and tie, and a Chicago Bears pin on his left shoulder.

However, the second photo shows Johnson with a frustrated and tired look on his face, his hair is slightly out of place and his beard too can be visible slightly.

NFL analyst Greg Braggs Jr. posted the side-by-side comparison of the two photos and had some fun with the situation.

"It's been 49 days since Ben Johnson was announced as the Chicago Bears Head Coach. 😂"

In response, NFL Network analyst Kyle Brandt continued the joke by expressing how the look was a good thing.

"Good. He should look like that. That’s a man working," Brandt wrote.

Ben Johnson's Bears highly active in offseason

Since becoming the Bears' head coach, Ben Johnson has been active in free agency. Last offseason, the Bears added several flashy offensive skill position players to their roster. However, this offseason has been focused on upgrading the offensive and defensive lines.

The Bears fully overhauled their offensive line by signing C Drew Dalman, G Joe Thuney and G Jonah Jackson via free agency or trade. The moves show Johnson's desire that quarterback Caleb Williams is well-protected and has enough time to throw from the pocket this season. Williams was the most sacked quarterback in the NFL last season.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Bears added star defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. The moves signal Johnson's desire to bring talent, size and experience to his defensive unit.

It remains to be seen whether these moves lead to success for Johnson and the Bears next season.

