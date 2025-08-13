"He looks unblockable": NFL insider reveals $45,255,180 breakout star in Brian Daboll's Giants training camp

The New York Giants used their third overall pick on Abdul Carter, a defensive end from Penn State, and his impact is turning heads for the franchise. Carter was considered a sure-fire prospect coming out of college, and he has already started to make waves in the league.The Giants are hosting two days of joint practices with their counterparts, the New York Jets. And Carter had a very good day of practice, according to many beat writers who were present. His speed and explosion were a problem for Jets' tackles during Tuesday's practice.One of those reporters who is impressed with the defender is Peter Schrags, who works as an analyst for ESPN. Schrags made an appearance on Pat McAfee's show on ESPN and gave a glowing review of Carter's play during practice:&quot;And I'm telling you, 51, Abdul Carter is absolutely everywhere on the field. And it's nothing against Max Mitchell, he's there doing his thing, [but] he was in the backfield the entire day, flying all over the field. Unblockable.&quot;As noted by Schrags, the rookie did not face any of the Jets' starting tackles, with Armand Membou and Olu Fashanu facing other players. However, the defender's great practice will only bring more hope for the fans that he can become a superstar in the league.Abdul Carter not listed as a starter on the Giants' preseason depth chartThe reason that the rookie did not face the Jets' starting tackles is simple: the team is stacked with pass rushers.The Giants traded multiple picks to the Carolina Panthers in order to acquire Brian Burns prior to the 2024 season. They also spent a top-five pick on another pass rusher during the 2023 NFL Draft, selecting Kayvon Thibodeaux from Oregon. They are considered the starters for New York at the moment.The Giants face question marks on the offense, but many analysts project their 2025 defense to be one of the best in the league. Carter's pick, along with free agency additions such as Jevon Holland and Paulson Adebo, can help the group become one of the best in the NFL.