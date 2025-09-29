"He looks worse than Jimmy G": 49ers fans want Brock Purdy benched for Mac Jones after costly fumble and 2 INTs in 26-21 loss vs. Jaguars

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy returned to the field on Sunday after a two-week absence. But it was not the expected return for the starter, as the team lost 26-21 to the Jacksonville Jaguars, losing their undefeated status.Injuries have already caught up with the team, but Purdy's return was supposed to boost the offense and make it look more like Kyle Shanahan's team. Instead, the quarterback suffered three turnovers and did not help his team enough.After the game, lots of critics took to social media to criticize the quarterback after his poor performance in the game. Many were calling for San Francisco to put Mac Jones, who led the team in the past two games, as the starter again:&quot;I’ve seen for years 49ers fans come on this app saying Purdy doesn’t need his Avengers because he’s special himself. Well, with all the injuries, the Avengers aren’t there &amp; Brock Purdy looks worse than Jimmy G&quot;, criticized one fan.&quot;Bench Brock Purdy. Would much rather watch Mac against the Rams&quot;, a second fan wrote.&quot;Idk how people can watch Brock Purdy and think he's good. It baffles me. He's basically Jimmy G 2.0&quot;, a third fan said.Joshua Picazo @JPicazoCalLINKLike I said, bench Brock Purdy for Mac JonesYo238 @JSS2445LINKNiners gotta bench Brock Purdy for Mac jones.RedZone 🏈🥁 @JJMcIntoshLINKBrock Purdy is a turnover MACHINE. Absolutely embarrassing49ers lose more players to injury during Sunday's loss to the JaguarsThe situation remains challenging for the franchise due to ongoing injuries. During the game, wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, one of the highlights of their first games of the season, suffered a knee injury.He detailed after the game how he wanted to return, but a single play made him realize it wouldn't be possible:&quot;I was testing it out. I tried to keep my feet inbounds and I fell pretty hard on my knee. I was just feeling pain, a little bit of instability. I went out for one more play and felt a little bit of pain and a little bit of instability, so I just kind of shut it down from there.&quot;This was the first game where star defensive end Nick Bosa did not participate. He's lost for the season due to a torn ACL, another injury on the long list for the 49ers.