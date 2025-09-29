  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "He looks worse than Jimmy G": 49ers fans want Brock Purdy benched for Mac Jones after costly fumble and 2 INTs in 26-21 loss vs. Jaguars

"He looks worse than Jimmy G": 49ers fans want Brock Purdy benched for Mac Jones after costly fumble and 2 INTs in 26-21 loss vs. Jaguars

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Sep 29, 2025 01:28 GMT
Jacksonville Jaguars v San Francisco 49ers - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
The 49ers had four turnovers in Week 4 - Source: Getty

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy returned to the field on Sunday after a two-week absence. But it was not the expected return for the starter, as the team lost 26-21 to the Jacksonville Jaguars, losing their undefeated status.

Ad

Injuries have already caught up with the team, but Purdy's return was supposed to boost the offense and make it look more like Kyle Shanahan's team. Instead, the quarterback suffered three turnovers and did not help his team enough.

After the game, lots of critics took to social media to criticize the quarterback after his poor performance in the game. Many were calling for San Francisco to put Mac Jones, who led the team in the past two games, as the starter again:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I’ve seen for years 49ers fans come on this app saying Purdy doesn’t need his Avengers because he’s special himself. Well, with all the injuries, the Avengers aren’t there & Brock Purdy looks worse than Jimmy G", criticized one fan.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
"Bench Brock Purdy. Would much rather watch Mac against the Rams", a second fan wrote.
"Idk how people can watch Brock Purdy and think he's good. It baffles me. He's basically Jimmy G 2.0", a third fan said.
Ad
Ad
Ad

49ers lose more players to injury during Sunday's loss to the Jaguars

The situation remains challenging for the franchise due to ongoing injuries. During the game, wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, one of the highlights of their first games of the season, suffered a knee injury.

He detailed after the game how he wanted to return, but a single play made him realize it wouldn't be possible:

Ad
"I was testing it out. I tried to keep my feet inbounds and I fell pretty hard on my knee. I was just feeling pain, a little bit of instability. I went out for one more play and felt a little bit of pain and a little bit of instability, so I just kind of shut it down from there."

This was the first game where star defensive end Nick Bosa did not participate. He's lost for the season due to a torn ACL, another injury on the long list for the 49ers.

About the author
Henrique Bulio

Henrique Bulio

Twitter icon

Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.

Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.

If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.

Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.

Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike.

Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Henrique Bulio
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications