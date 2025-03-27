"He has more to lose than to gain" - Cam Newton makes his feelings known on Shedeur Sanders not throwing at NFL combine

Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton has cast a critical spotlight on Shedeur Sanders' pre-draft strategy. Newton's commentary emerged on Thursday, challenging Sanders' decision to skip throwing drills at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Sanders, the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback, opted out of combine throwing exercises. Instead, he focused on team interviews and medical evaluations.

The quarterback's 2024 season performance provides context for his draft positioning. Sanders recorded 4,134 passing yards with 37 touchdowns. He threw just 10 interceptions while being sacked 42 times.

During an appearance on his podcast '4th&1 With Cam Newton' on Thursday, Newton shared his candid perspective:

“He's in a spot where he has more to lose than to gain. Like, look at Will Howard, for example, where he has everything to gain, too much not to lose, like he's trying to take somebody's draft status… If Shedeur had a Will Howard type of Combine, is he even a first-round pick? That's what they want to paint it anyway… This is no different than anybody else, it's like when you say, 'Why hasn't Shedeur Sanders not performed?’ Does he have to?”

Meanwhile, NFL analyst Lance Zierlein highlighted Sanders' potential on Thursday. He described him as possessing "a baseline of poise, savvy, and accuracy." Sanders' draft projection remains fluid, with potential landing spots ranging from the top three to late first-round selections.

Shedeur Sanders' confidence remains unshaken despite external scrutiny:

"If you ain't trying to change the franchise or the culture, don't get me," he declared at the combine.

Shedeur Sanders prepares for NFL showcase

NBA: Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn

The Colorado Buffaloes will host an NFL Showcase on April 4, 2025. This event, broadcast on NFL Network from 12:30 to 2:20 p.m. MT, represents Sanders' first opportunity to throw for NFL scouts.

According to an SI.com article from March 26, 2025, the showcase will be Shedeur Sanders' critical moment. Players will start with weight room measurements and bench press. Afternoon sessions will include position drills, with Sanders showcasing his throwing capabilities.

Coach Deion Sanders expressed confidence about the event:

"We should have all 32 teams in attendance because we got that many players that can flat-out play the game," he stated.

Multiple teams are potential draft destinations. The Tennessee Titans (No. 1), Cleveland Browns (No. 2), and New York Giants (No. 3) are actively scouting quarterbacks. Coach Deion Sanders has openly hoped his son lands with the Giants.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that Shedeur Sanders is set for private workouts with the Titans and Browns after the Colorado Pro Day.

The 2025 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

