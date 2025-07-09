"He had a lot of distrust and PTSD in his eyes": NFL fans react to Lamar Jackson's media day blooper

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson became the center of a lighthearted debate online after a brief, unscripted moment during the team’s media day on Wednesday. In a behind-the-scenes clip shared by social and digital host Cassie Cherigo, Jackson visibly hesitated when confronted with what turned out to be a harmless prop.

The video showed Cherigo presenting a small bag to a group of Ravens players, while promising there was “nothing gross” hidden inside. This included Derrick Henry, Charlie Kolar, Tyler Linderbaum, Carson Vinson and Justice Hill.

His teammates reacted with curiosity or amusement. Lamar Jackson mimed taking a pause, exhaling and rubbing his brow. He reacted in a lighthearted way to the host’s assurances.

It was a simple reaction, but fans started reacting.

"He had a lot of distrust and PTSD in his eyes Cassie," one fan said.

"Everytime he sees you and any container he probably has flashbacks," another fan said.

"Lamar going ape this year 20-0 5k yards 50 tds SB and reg season MVP," one fan said.

More fan reactions came in.

"Charlie 'thats what I thought' 'no you didnt'," one fan said.

"Lamar started with 'you know sometimes' and stopped before he described them lil faint mustache hairs I be struggling with," another fan said.

Lamar Jackson's MVP confidence grows amid contract extension discussions

Syndication: USA TODAY - Source: Imagn

The lighthearted moment also coincided with renewed interest in Lamar Jackson’s mindset heading into the season. During an appearance on Kevin Hart’s show "Cold as Balls" last week, Jackson candidly talked about how his approach to the game has matured, as per CBS Sports. He described feeling more comfortable reading defenses and managing pressure.

“The game has gotten a lot easier for me.” Jackson said.

That has also translated into record-breaking production. In 2024, Lamar Jackson passed for more than 4,000 yards for the first time in his career and threw 41 touchdowns, both personal bests. Sportsbooks have taken notice: FanDuel currently lists the Ravens alongside Buffalo as co-favorites for Super Bowl LX, each with +700 odds.

Away from the field, the front office remains engaged in discussions about Jackson’s long-term future. His current five-year, $260 million contract, signed in 2023, includes escalating cap charges that begin in 2026. That financial reality is expected to prompt the team and Jackson’s representatives to negotiate an extension well before next season.

