“He has a lot of narcissism to him” - NFL analyst makes feelings known about Aaron Rodgers as Steelers, Giants await QB’s decision

NFL analyst Danny Parkins had some harsh and direct comments about free agent legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

On Thursday, Parkins made clear on the popular "Colin Cowherd Podcast" his belief that Rodgers loves being the center of attention and has a "lot of narcissism to him".

"The Volume Sports" posted the clip and the statements by Parkins on their official X profile.

"He talks a lot, but do we believe anything he says? He said he didn't have cell service. You live in Malibu, in like, a $25 million house, you have cell service. I think that he has a lot of narcissism to him. And he's like, I love the silence. And then he brought a film crew. These things are just in conflict with each other. So I don't know that he knows exactly what he wants, and I think he loves attention."

Although the words were direct, Parkins is not the first and will not be the last analyst to criticize the off-field personal and media decisions of Rodgers.

Rodgers is a polarizing figure in the National Football League, largely for his off-field past decisions and media appearances. However, on the field, there is no doubting or criticizing the elite talent Aaron Rodgers is.

He is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in NFL history and is a Super Bowl Champion, a four-time NFL MVP, a four-time NFL First-Team All-Pro, and a 10-time Pro Bowler.

Where Will Aaron Rodgers Play Football Next Season?

Rodgers was released by the New York Jets this offseason. If recent rumors are accurate, Rodgers has received strong interest from both the New York Giants and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Despite struggling early last season after coming off a torn Achilles tendon from the year prior, Rodgers had a dominant final five regular season games and looked a lot like his elite self. During that span, he averaged 254 passing yards per game, had nine touchdowns, and only three interceptions.

Though the Giants have stars in Malik Nabers and Tyrone Tracy Jr., the Steelers may prove to be the better situation for Rodgers if he wants to achieve playoff success again next season. The Giants are still not expected to challenge for a playoff spot next year, while the Steelers have become regulars in the playoffs over the past decade and have unquestionably improved this offseason.

With a receiver room that now includes star WR DK Metcalf, as well as WR George Pickens and TE Pat Freiermuth, the Steelers may be Rodgers' best chance to win one final Super Bowl before he calls it a career.

