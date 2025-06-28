"He loudly insisted he didn't do" - Mike Florio points out irony in Justin Tucker accepting 10-game suspension over sexual misconduct allegations

The NFL has decided to suspend Justin Tucker for 10 games of the 2025 season under the Personal Conduct Policy. The former Baltimore Ravens kicker was accused of multiple inappropriate sexual misconduct incidents that took place during massage therapy sessions between 2012 and 2016.

Ad

When the suspension was announced, Tucker's agent, Rob Roche, was left disappointed, saying the kicker was wrongly accused. Well-known NFL analyst Mike Florio shared his take on the entire scenario and questioned Tucker's suspension.

"The NFL’s “decision” wasn’t to suspend Tucker 10 games," Florio said. "It was to propose (presumably) a longer suspension if the process played out and to offer Tucker a 10-game suspension. It was Tucker’s “decision” to accept the 10-game suspension."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He added:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"That fact, obscured by Roche’s statement, is an important one. Tucker accepted a 10-game suspension for something he loudly insisted he didn’t do."

Expand Tweet

Ad

What exactly did Justin Tucker's agent say in his statement?

On Thursday, the NFL suspended Justin Tucker after their investigation was completed. The veteran kicker will be forced to watch the action from the sidelines without any pay. Tucker will be eligible for reinstatement in November if any NFL team is willing to sign him.

The former Baltimore Ravens star's agent issued a statement on Thursday claiming that Tucker is still denying any wrongdoing.

Ad

"We are disappointed with the NFL's decision," Roche said, via ESPN's Adam Schefter. "Justin has always strived to carry himself in a way that would make his family and community proud.

"He stands by his previous statements. In order to put this difficult episode behind him and get back on the field as soon as possible, we have advised Justin to accept this resolution and close this matter."

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if any NFL franchise will sign Tucker after he has served his suspension.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gurjyot Singh Dadial I love football and WWE! Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.