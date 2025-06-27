“We are disappointed with the NFL’s decision": Justin Tucker’s agent Rob Roche shares statement after kicker receives 10-game suspension

Veteran NFL kicker Justin Tucker is facing a 10-game suspension after the league concluded its investigation into longstanding allegations of misconduct.

The punishment, announced on Thursday, follows claims from multiple massage therapists who described unprofessional behavior spanning several years of Tucker’s early career.

Tucker will be sidelined without pay beginning Aug. 26, coinciding with the NFL’s annual roster cut deadline. He will be eligible to apply for reinstatement in mid-November, although it remains unclear whether any team plans to sign him before that date.

His agent, Rob Roche, issued a statement on Thursday emphasizing both Tucker’s denial of wrongdoing and his desire to move forward.

"We are disappointed with the NFL's decision. Justin has always strived to carry himself in a way that would make his family and community proud," Roche said, via ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"He stands by his previous statements. In order to put this difficult episode behind him and get back on the field as soon as possible, we have advised Justin to accept this resolution and close this matter."

The accusations first surfaced publicly in January, when the Baltimore Banner published accounts from 16 massage therapists. The reported instances go back as far as 2012, Tucker’s rookie season with the Ravens, and continued over several years.

Rob Roche highlights Justin Tucker's family commitment while accepting NFL punishment

Baltimore Ravens v Houston Texans - Source: Getty

Rob Roche emphasized Justin Tucker's dedication to his roles as husband and father in his statement.

"The people who know Justin best know his character and understand that while he remains fully committed to excellence as a football player, he is deeply dedicated to his most important lifetime roles as a father, husband and friend." Roche said.

Tucker holds the NFL record for the highest field goal accuracy rate, connecting on over 89% of his attempts. He also made seven Pro Bowl appearances and was named an All-Pro five times, achievements that positioned him as a likely Hall of Fame candidate.

However, Tucker’s performance declined sharply in 2024, converting only about 73% of his kicks, a career low that coincided with mounting scrutiny off the field. Baltimore ultimately released him in May after selecting kicker Tyler Loop in this year’s draft.

Although Tucker has consistently rejected the allegations as false, he elected not to challenge the suspension through an appeal. No criminal charges were filed, and under Maryland law, the time limit for any civil lawsuits related to the claims has expired.

Tucker remains a free agent and is permitted to participate in training camps or preseason games if a team offers him a contract. However, there have been no reports of franchises expressing interest in signing the former Super Bowl champion.

