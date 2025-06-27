  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “He got off easy” - NFL fans react as Justin Tucker gets Deshaun Watson-like punishment over sexual misconduct allegations

“He got off easy” - NFL fans react as Justin Tucker gets Deshaun Watson-like punishment over sexual misconduct allegations

By Andre Castillo
Published Jun 27, 2025 07:39 GMT
Justin Tucker joins Deshaun Watson in being suspended multiple games for sexual misconduct - via Getty/CMS
Justin Tucker joins Deshaun Watson in being suspended multiple games for sexual misconduct - via Getty/CMS

Justin Tucker has been surrounded by controversy ever since multiple masseuses first accused him in January of sexual misconduct that happened between 2012 and 2016, and now he has been punished for it. On Thursday, the NFL announced that the former Baltimore Ravens kicker had been suspended for 10 games for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

Ad

The sentence, which begins on August 26, is a week shorter than what Deshaun Watson, quarterback for the divisional rival Cleveland Browns, received in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations by multiple masseuses from when he was still a Houston Texan.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans had different reactions to the punishment:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
"He’s never playing another NFL snap," one guaranteed.
"Wild way to go out on the heels of a HoF career", another rued.
"Will the Browns sign him?" another wondered.
"NFL should ban massages at this point," one "demanded".
"Enjoy retirement," another "congratulated".

At the time the allegations against him emerged, Tucker, a former Super Bowl champion, eight-time All-Pro, and seven-time Pro Bowler, was coming off a career-worst 73.3% field goal percentage in the 2024 regular season. He was released in May, shortly after the Ravens drafted Tyler Loop in the sixth round.

Ad

Ian Rapoport explains why Justin Tucker is not contesting ten-game suspension

For the past few months, Justin Tucker had been adamant about his innocence, decrying the allegations against him as "desperate tabloid fodder" that contained multiple "journalistic failures at every turn."

However, he has seemingly accepted his suspension to "put this difficult episode behind him," according to a statement by his representative Rob Roche:

Ad
“We have advised Justin to accept this resolution and close this matter. The people who know Justin best know his character and understand that while he remains fully committed to excellence as a football player, he is deeply dedicated to his most important lifetime roles as a father, husband, and friend.”
Ad

So why is the league's current most accurate kicker not appealing the decision? According to Ian Rapoport, it is because he is a free agent who will be unable to do much on the field until his suspension ends on November 11 (from 00:57 in the video below):

“So, no appeal for Jutsin Tucker because he is not employed by a team. He can work out, can theoretically practice with a team, which is what a workout is, but cannot play in an actual game until after the ten weeks are over.”
Ad
youtube-cover

Neither Tucker nor the Ravens' organization has commented on the matter as of this writing.

About the author
Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Twitter icon

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Know More

College World Series Bracket 2025: Full list of teams heading to Omaha for a chance at national title

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications