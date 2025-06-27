“He got off easy” - NFL fans react as Justin Tucker gets Deshaun Watson-like punishment over sexual misconduct allegations

Justin Tucker has been surrounded by controversy ever since multiple masseuses first accused him in January of sexual misconduct that happened between 2012 and 2016, and now he has been punished for it. On Thursday, the NFL announced that the former Baltimore Ravens kicker had been suspended for 10 games for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

The sentence, which begins on August 26, is a week shorter than what Deshaun Watson, quarterback for the divisional rival Cleveland Browns, received in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations by multiple masseuses from when he was still a Houston Texan.

Fans had different reactions to the punishment:

Mighty Matt @HskrsStarsBucs LINK He got off easy

"He’s never playing another NFL snap," one guaranteed.

"Wild way to go out on the heels of a HoF career", another rued.

"Will the Browns sign him?" another wondered.

"NFL should ban massages at this point," one "demanded".

At the time the allegations against him emerged, Tucker, a former Super Bowl champion, eight-time All-Pro, and seven-time Pro Bowler, was coming off a career-worst 73.3% field goal percentage in the 2024 regular season. He was released in May, shortly after the Ravens drafted Tyler Loop in the sixth round.

Ian Rapoport explains why Justin Tucker is not contesting ten-game suspension

For the past few months, Justin Tucker had been adamant about his innocence, decrying the allegations against him as "desperate tabloid fodder" that contained multiple "journalistic failures at every turn."

However, he has seemingly accepted his suspension to "put this difficult episode behind him," according to a statement by his representative Rob Roche:

“We have advised Justin to accept this resolution and close this matter. The people who know Justin best know his character and understand that while he remains fully committed to excellence as a football player, he is deeply dedicated to his most important lifetime roles as a father, husband, and friend.”

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter LINK Statement from Justin Tucker’s representative Rob Roche: “We are disappointed with the NFL’s decision. Justin has always strived to carry himself in a way that would make his family and community proud. He stands by his previous statements. In order to put this difficult episode behind him and get back on the field as soon as possible, we have advised Justin to accept this resolution and close this matter. The people who know Justin best know his character and understand that while he remains fully committed to excellence as a football player, he is deeply dedicated to his most important lifetime roles as a father, husband, and friend.”

So why is the league's current most accurate kicker not appealing the decision? According to Ian Rapoport, it is because he is a free agent who will be unable to do much on the field until his suspension ends on November 11 (from 00:57 in the video below):

“So, no appeal for Jutsin Tucker because he is not employed by a team. He can work out, can theoretically practice with a team, which is what a workout is, but cannot play in an actual game until after the ten weeks are over.”

Neither Tucker nor the Ravens' organization has commented on the matter as of this writing.

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor's degree in English and Master's degree in Journalism.



