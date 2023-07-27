"He loves the kids" - Simone Biles can't stop gushing over Jonathan Owens' Packers Dream Drive

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles might just be the sweetest couple in town.

Married this year, the NFL star and Olympian continue to show off their wedding bliss with fans on social media. Of course, Owens and Biles remain each other's biggest cheerleaders. With the NFL star at camp with the Green Bay Packers, Biles couldn't share a few moments with everyone.

Apparently, Owens was just as excited about the team's activities as the camp itself.

Image credit: Simone Biles' official IG (@simonebiles)

"He was so excited to be a part of this tradition. He kept telling me he couldn't wait to do it. He loves the kids".

The event in question is the DreamDrive, a collaboration between the Packers and American Family Insurance. This is a tradition for the team, where the Packers players ride on children's bikes during their training cap. A unique way to commute to practice, this is also a way for the players to interact and spend time with their young fans.

As Owens signed with the Packers this year, it is his first time taking part in the DreamDrive.

In an earlier interview, Owens revealed how marriage to Simone Biles had brought him luck:

“The week of the wedding is when I had heard the team contacted my agent," he told the Associated Press. "I kind of knew I was going to be coming here. It was just like the perfect wedding gift, I guess you could say. As soon as we got back from our short honeymoon, I came right here. Had to get to work.”

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are currently relying on long-distance phone calls

With the NFL camps underway, Biles and Owens have to spend some time apart.

Image credit: Simone Biles' official IG (@simonebiles)

In another post shared by the gold medalist, Biles stated that their video calls will have to do for now. Of course, Biles is also Owens' biggest cheerleader.

"Facetime dates will do for now. I love you so much. Good luck at camp. Year 6. Let's go!".

Biles shared a screenshot of them talking while sleeping, agreeing to stay apart for some time while Owens gets ready for the new season. With the 26-year-old gymnast back to her practice, it can be a little difficult for the couple to meet up.

Image Credit: Packers official Instagram account.

However, one can expect to see Biles at a few Packers games cheering for her husband.