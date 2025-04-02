"He makes good decisions with the football" - Giants HC Brian Daboll makes his thoughts known about Russell Wilson

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll shared his thoughts on Russell Wilson, the team's latest addition to the quarterback room. Wilson comes off tumultuous tenures with the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers and will be looking to bounce back with the Giants.

Daboll got a good first impression from the former Super Bowl champion and is excited about what Wilson can do with the Giants.

On Tuesday, the final day of the league annual meeting, Daboll opened up on having Russell Wilson on the team.

"He makes good decisions with the football. He's athletic. He's a little bit older, so maybe not as athletic as '13, '14, but certainly has ability to use his legs, extend plays, great explosive plays, phenomenal deep ball thrower.

"Has created a bunch of explosive plays and scoring points for his team and does a good job making good decisions with the football the games that he's played."

After signing Jameis Winston, the Giants were thought to add a rookie quarterback via the NFL draft. Wilson, who was on the Steelers' radar to return, returned to the NFC and joined the "Big Blue" as one of his veteran playmakers.

Russell Wilson played 11 games with the Steelers, completing 214 of 336 pass attempts, posting 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed the ball 43 times, racking up 155 rushing times and scoring twice.

Brian Daboll explains plans for Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston

Having two experienced quarterbacks could open up a door full of options for the Giants. Brian Daboll discussed how he plans to approach the season with the pair ready to take over as QB1.

"I'm always a big believer in you try to run things at the quarterback and (what) your guys do well," Daboll said. "So, I'm not like, hey, here is this playbook, learn the playbook. I think the playbook has to be ever-changing and have to do things, whether it's Russ, Jameis, I've watched all their tape. It's been a long process. With the college guys as well.

"And you just try to figure out what you think they do really well so that you can have good conversations with them and say, hey, tell me about what you like, and then see if it correlates with what you saw on tape."

The Giants won only four games in 2024. They are keen to bounce back and their unique free agency approach is making noise ahead of the 2025 draft.

