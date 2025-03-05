"He might be Deion Sanders' son but he's got his mom's feet" - NFL draft analyst breaks down Shedeur Sanders "smear campaign"

Shedeur Sanders has been in the limelight ahead of the 2025 NFL draft. Being the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, Shedeur has garnered a lot of buzz even though he did not perform in the on-field drills at the NFL combine.

With the spotlight on Shedeur, draft analyst Matt Miller offered his take on the Colorado quarterback, who won the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year award in his final year with the Buffaloes.

"I think it's both [smear campaign and honest review]," Miller said about Shedeur on 'The Dan Patrick Show' on Tuesday (1:45). "I do think that it's about football. He is 6-1. He put on some weight for the combine. He got up to 212 pounds. He played closer to 200 pounds. He doesn't have the biggest arm. He's not the greatest athlete. He might be Deion Sanders' son, but he got his mom's feet right.

"But he is incredibly tough and he's incredibly accurate, and he's willing to stand in the pocket and make some plays. I do think on the other side of that is there are going to be people that are going to see players differently. I've talked to young scouts who loved their interviews with Shedeur Sanders. I've talked to older scouts and general managers who were put off by him."

Some might feel that Miller might be aiming a dig at Shedeur based on his feet and running game, but the quarterback's mother, Pilar, is a fitness expert and even has her own fitness program show on Amazon Prime Video. Deion, on the other hand, won two Super Bowls during his time as a cornerback/return specialist in the NFL.

In his final collegiate season, Shedeur Sanders racked up 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, while also rushing for four TDs. He led Colorado to a 9-4 record and helped the team finish with the No. 20 rank in the country.

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders has unique draft projection

Colorado Buffaloes QB Sheduer Sanders - Source: Getty

According to reports, Shedeur Sanders is still considered a top-six pick in the 2025 NFL draft. However, some feel that if he doesn't get selected before that, he is likely to get drafted in the next round.

Sanders was initially considered the first quarterback to be taken this year. However, Miami's Cam Ward has reportedly pipped the Colorado star in the past few weeks.

Nonetheless, it remains to be seen where Sanders will play his football in the NFL, with a handful of teams, including the top three pick holders, the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants, looking to draft a quarterback.

