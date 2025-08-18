"He might end up taking Caleb Williams' job": NFL fans react to Tyson Bagent's impressive performance during Bear vs. Bills preseason game

Fans reacted to the performance of Tyson Bagent, unheard of during his collegiate career because he played Division II football, in the Chicago Bears' preseason game against the Buffalo Bills. The Bears acquired him as an undrafted free agent in 2023. Despite limited time on the field, the quarterback is making a lot of noise this preseason.Last week, Tyson Bagent recorded 103 yards and one TD passing during a 24-24 draw against the Dolphins. On Sunday, he improved on that performance against the Buffalo Bills.The quarterback completed 13 of 22 passes attempted for 196 yards. Bagent also scored an 11-yard TD pass in the second quarter as the Bears posted a dominating 38-0 victory.Fans shared their thoughts about Tyson Bagent's impressive performance against the Bills.&quot;This young kid Tyson Bagent might end up taking Caleb Williams' job. ...,&quot; one tweeted.RobbieStacks @robbiestacks90LINKThis young kid Tyson Bagent might end up taking Caleb Williams' job. Very few people have heard of him because he played Division II college football, but his stat line is impressive. I'd have Williams on a very short leash if I were the Bears' coach.DeFi-Blaze @DeFi_BlazeLINK@NFL @NFLPlus He looks better than Caleb lolCrawford @Mattheius2783LINK@CHSN_Bears Is there a QB controversy in Chicago? Many are saying that 🤷‍♂️Scotland @Scotlandyard867LINK@CHSN_Bears He was solid. I think Ben Johnson is going to have a major impact on Caleb &amp;amp;amp; Tyson’s developmentPatrick McClain @patmcclain014LINK@barstoolchicago Give the man a shot, he’s a great franchise QBBagent played for the Division II team, the Shepherd Rams, in college. In five seasons, he put up 17,034 yards and 159 TDs passing before declaring for the 2023 NFL draft.In two seasons with the Bears, Bagent has played nine games at the professional level. He has tallied 870 yards and three TDs passing, along with two rushing touchdowns. Last season, he won the backup quarterback job on the depth chart while Caleb Williams took over as the QB1.Bears HC Ben Johnson shares thoughts on Tyson BagentAfter last week's 24-24 draw against the Dolphins, Bears HC Ben Johnson talked about Tyson Bagent.During his interaction with the media last Wednesday, Johnson praised the quarterback's effort on the field and also acknowledged his development.&quot;I thought Tyson did a good job,&quot; Johnson said (as per Bearswire). &quot;That was one of those high back throws we've been talking about. Maurice is actually the secondary option, so number one wasn't there.&quot;Tyson got to number two and gave him a chance. He climed the ladder and went up there and get it and got both feet inbounds. Huge play for us there in there tight.&quot;Apart from Bagent and Williams, the Bears also have Chase Keenum and Austin Reed on the quarterback depth chart, with Johnson giving everyone a chance to prove their worth.The Bears' final preseason game is against the Kansas City Chiefs next week before they kick off Week 1 of the new season against the Vikings at Soldier Field on Sept. 8.