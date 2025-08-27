  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL Pro Bowl
  • “He might be they missing piece”: Micah Parsons’ brother Terrence gets candid over Cowboys LB’s Packers trade rumors amid Jerry Jones feud

“He might be they missing piece”: Micah Parsons’ brother Terrence gets candid over Cowboys LB’s Packers trade rumors amid Jerry Jones feud

By Joel Lefevre
Modified Aug 27, 2025 14:26 GMT
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn

One of the people closest to Micah Parsons is adamant that the four-time Pro Bowl linebacker will not be traded. This comes in light of rumours that the former Penn State product could be on the block with the Cowboys’ arch-rivals, the Green Bay Packers, one of the teams being mentioned as his next destination.

Ad

Parsons’ brother Terrence dismissed that on his X account Tuesday, saying:

“I can’t stress this enough Jerry not trading Micah lol and it damn sure wouldn’t be to a packers team lol Micah might be they missing piece.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Weeks ago, Parsons requested a trade from the Cowboys as discussions between his agent and team owner Jerry Jones have not gone well. On Tuesday, Packers sideline analyst John Kuhn got plenty of hits when he posted on Twitter:

“Micah Freaking Parsons.”

That got many people in a frenzy, believing Parsons may be heading to Green Bay. That tweet garnered over 1.5 million views on X.

Kuhn isn’t the only one sparking rumours online about a Parsons move to Green Bay, as sportscaster Kay Adams said last Thursday:

Ad
“As fan GM, I’m trying to make Micah Parsons to Green Bay happen for yall obviously. Temperature is a lil strange,”

While many people close to Parsons don’t believe he’ll leave Dallas, there is a belief that the Packers could use a stud defensive player like him to get to the next level. Green Bay have made the playoffs in each of its previous two seasons, while the Cowboys missed the postseason in 2024.

Ad

Cowboys must offer Parsons historic deal

With the likes of Myles Garrett and Maxx Crosby getting massive wage increases this offseason, the value of Parsons, a two-time First-team All-Pro, has likely gotten higher.

Parsons’ camp are holding their ground in negotiations, and it feels as though he’s the one in a power position on a team looking to be back in the playoffs last year, with him the unquestioned best player on defense.

Ad

For this dispute to get resolved, reports indicate the Cowboys may have to offer Parsons a bigger annual salary than any non-quarterback has ever gotten in the NFL. He’s is entering the final year of his rookie contract, but it doesn’t appear he’ll be playing until there’s an extension on the table that he’s satisfied with.

Myles Garrett’s yearly salary is now at $40 million, and that’s a number Jones may need to get to or higher for Parsons to sign on the dotted line.

The Cowboys open the regular season on September 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

About the author
Joel Lefevre

Joel Lefevre

Twitter icon

Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.

Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.

His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.

When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Joel Lefevre
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications