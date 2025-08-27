“He might be they missing piece”: Micah Parsons’ brother Terrence gets candid over Cowboys LB’s Packers trade rumors amid Jerry Jones feud

One of the people closest to Micah Parsons is adamant that the four-time Pro Bowl linebacker will not be traded. This comes in light of rumours that the former Penn State product could be on the block with the Cowboys’ arch-rivals, the Green Bay Packers, one of the teams being mentioned as his next destination.Parsons’ brother Terrence dismissed that on his X account Tuesday, saying:“I can’t stress this enough Jerry not trading Micah lol and it damn sure wouldn’t be to a packers team lol Micah might be they missing piece.”Weeks ago, Parsons requested a trade from the Cowboys as discussions between his agent and team owner Jerry Jones have not gone well. On Tuesday, Packers sideline analyst John Kuhn got plenty of hits when he posted on Twitter:“Micah Freaking Parsons.”That got many people in a frenzy, believing Parsons may be heading to Green Bay. That tweet garnered over 1.5 million views on X.Kuhn isn’t the only one sparking rumours online about a Parsons move to Green Bay, as sportscaster Kay Adams said last Thursday:“As fan GM, I’m trying to make Micah Parsons to Green Bay happen for yall obviously. Temperature is a lil strange,”While many people close to Parsons don’t believe he’ll leave Dallas, there is a belief that the Packers could use a stud defensive player like him to get to the next level. Green Bay have made the playoffs in each of its previous two seasons, while the Cowboys missed the postseason in 2024.Cowboys must offer Parsons historic dealWith the likes of Myles Garrett and Maxx Crosby getting massive wage increases this offseason, the value of Parsons, a two-time First-team All-Pro, has likely gotten higher.Parsons’ camp are holding their ground in negotiations, and it feels as though he’s the one in a power position on a team looking to be back in the playoffs last year, with him the unquestioned best player on defense.For this dispute to get resolved, reports indicate the Cowboys may have to offer Parsons a bigger annual salary than any non-quarterback has ever gotten in the NFL. He’s is entering the final year of his rookie contract, but it doesn’t appear he’ll be playing until there’s an extension on the table that he’s satisfied with.Myles Garrett’s yearly salary is now at $40 million, and that’s a number Jones may need to get to or higher for Parsons to sign on the dotted line.The Cowboys open the regular season on September 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles.