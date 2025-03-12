"He might be nice with Darnold": NFL fans react as Marquez Valdes-Scantling makes blockbuster Seahawks move

The Seattle Seahawks signed veteran wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a one-year contract, multiple sources reported on Wednesday. The signing comes at a point of need for Seattle's receiving corps after the loss of longtime stars DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

The Seahawks signed the 30-year-old receiver, who will return to offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. The two were together last season with the New Orleans Saints. There, Valdes-Scantling had 17 receptions for 385 yards and four touchdowns, playing in just eight games after signing in the middle of the season.

The seven-year NFL veteran adds championship experience to Seattle, having helped the Kansas City Chiefs win two Super Bowls in 2022 and 2023. Before the Chiefs, Marquez Valdes-Scantling played four years for the Green Bay Packers, who drafted him in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Fans reacted positively to the possibility of a connection between Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Darnold:

"He might be nice with Darnold," posted one fan.

"Huge pickup for the Seahawks!" another fan posted.

More responses started pouring in:

"Good veteran to catch the Pill from Sam Darnold," one fan observed.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling adds deep-threat potential to rebuilt offense

NFL: Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints - Source: Imagn

Marquez Valdes-Scantling averaged a career-high 22.6 yards per reception with the Saints last year, demonstrating his big-play potential even in limited work.

The receiver has tallied 205 receptions for 3,566 yards and 20 touchdowns in his seven NFL seasons, divided between the Packers, Chiefs, Bills, and Saints. His most impressive playoff games include a six-catch, 116-yard effort with a touchdown in the AFC Championship two years ago. He also scored in Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers.

In Seattle, Marquez Valdes-Scantling is part of a receiver corps that now includes 2024 first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba as the de facto WR1. Other pass-catchers vying for targets are Jake Bobo, Dareke Young, and Cody White, as well as tight ends Noah Fant and AJ Barner.

The team shifted gears by signing Sam Darnald to a three-year, $100.5 million deal. This is following the trade of quarterback Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders and star wide receiver DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

