“He is a can't miss guy” - Craig Carton makes feelings known about Cam Ward ahead of 2025 draft

Cam Ward is less than a month away from learning his fate in the 2025 NFL draft. Only three teams are likely in play: the Tennessee Titans, the Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants.

One NFL analyst's comments indicate they want the quarterback out of Miami gone as early as possible. On Tuesday's edition of "Breakfast Ball," NFL analyst Craig Carton evaluated the quarterback, comparing him to a 2024 NFL draft class rookie.

“That dude's money good for me," he said. "I think he is a can't miss guy. I see a lot of what I saw in Caleb Williams, I thought coming out of USC. Love the kid’s personality as well. That's a dude you could tell that is a gym rat.

Just loves playing ball, loves being in the gym, takes it seriously. And I saw him do things on a football field, I have not seen a lot of great college quarterbacks do because he has his poise in the pocket, where, even as the pockets collapsing, he doesn't panic. He's obviously got a cannon for an arm.”

Of course, in a draft cycle lacking a tsunami of praise for the quarterback class, Carton's bonafide endorsement of Ward zigs while the NFL zeitgeist zags.

Evaluating Cam Ward's best potential landing spot

Cam Ward at 2025 NFL scouting combine - Source: Getty

Of course, every college football player shows up to work every day hoping to get selected first in the NFL draft. Cam Ward most likely isn't different. However, from a practical standpoint, the quarterback might benefit the most if they slide down the ranks.

Will Levis arguably proves that not just anyone will succeed with the Titans. It will take a special player and a disproportionate effort on Ward's part to build momentum for the team.

If Ward joins the Cleveland Browns at second overall, he must raise an offense that no longer has Amari Cooper or Nick Chubb to lean on. Plus, he will need to navigate the Deshaun Watson situation.

However, if Ward joins the New York Giants at third overall, he will get to throw at Malik Nabers. He also will get Brian Daboll in his ear, a coach credited for helping create Tommy DeVito fever out of an undrafted free agent. Sliding might benefit Ward, even if it may sting then.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Breakfast Ball," and H/T Sportskeeda.

