"He moves unnecessarily" - Gregg Cosell urges Caleb Williams to fix flaws after Bears' heavy free agency investment in O-Line

Caleb Williams had a frustrating rookie season with the Chicago Bears. The top draft pick was sacked 68 times in his first NFL season, which was the most among all quarterbacks in 2024.

While Chicago's offensive line has drawn criticism in regard to protecting Williams, analyst Gregg Cosell has urged the quarterback to work on his movement to reduce the possibility of being sacked.

"Caleb Williams needs to be comfortable, because otherwise he moves unnecessarily and he gets himself in trouble," Cosell said during an appearance on The Ross Tucker podcast on Thursday. "He creates most of his own sacks by doing that, and he led the league in sacks last year.

"So you need him to feel comfortable when he drops back, because he is such a beautiful thrower of the football."

In his first season with the Bears, Williams completed 351-of-562 passes for 3,541 yards with 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 489 yards on 81 carries across 17 games, leading the Bears to a 5-12 record.

While Williams showed glimpses of brilliance, many felt that the Bears needed a better offensive line to give the quarterback more time to pick out his targets.

This offseason, the Bears appear to have addressed that issue.

Chicago Bears spend big on boosting O-line in free agency to support Caleb Williams

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams - Source: Getty

The Chicago Bears acted fast in the opening days of the NFL free agency to boost their offensive line. They signed Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson to their roster on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Chicago signed center Drew Dalman from the free agency market, adding further reinforcements to its offensive line.

With the new arrivals to the Bears' O-line, the franchise is putting its faith in Caleb Williams. The quarterback is likely to get more protection for next season, and it will be interesting to see how he fares with a new-look offensive line at Chicago.

