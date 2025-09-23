"He was moving around like 1st ballot HOFer": Antonio Brown torches C.J. Stroud over career slump as Texans QB's struggles amid loss to Jaguars

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has been struggling mightily on the field this season. So far, they have lost all three games to put up a 0-3 record. During Sunday's showdown against the Jaguars, the quarterback completed 25 of the 38 passes he attempted for 204 yards. He also put up one passing touchdown along with two interceptions to his name.Former NFL star Antonio Brown decided to troll C.J. Stroud's slump in year three on the field. On X, he shared a clip of the quarterback giving Caleb Williams advice about how to &quot;learn from mistakes&quot; and grow as a player. He accompanied it with a caption torching Stroud's struggles on the field.&quot;He was moving around like a first ballot hall of famer after his rookie season,&quot; Brown wrote.The Texans drafted Stroud with the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. He was immediately named as the team's starting quarterback. During his rookie debut campaign, he helped the team finish first in the AFC South while qualifying for the playoffs. Unfortunately, they lost to the Ravens in the divisional round.Last season, they once again qualified for the playoffs after securing a 10-7 campaign. However, this time, they lost to the Chiefs in the divisional round. Stroud finished the 2024 season while recording 3,727 yards and 20 TDs passing.C.J. Stroud shares his thoughts on Week 3's loss to the JaguarsIn the post-game press conference, the quarterback shared his perspective on their disappointing 17-10 loss to the Jaguars.C.J. Stroud kept a positive outlook despite going 0-3 this season. He also heaped praise on the team's running game while exuding confidence about making a comeback this year.&quot;I thought we ran the ball well,&quot; Stroud said. &quot;Somewhat threw it well. It's always better than what you think. But we lose, of course, it's not good enough. The sun will rise up tomorrow. We'll be able to go back to work, so that's a positive.&quot;&quot;You know, got to keep going forward. And everybody's gonna talk crazy like they've been doing &amp; have these analysis &amp; rightfully so. I mean that's the NFL. You give them an inch, they take a mile. So, we got to be able to stay together, stick together, stay as a family, stay as a brotherhood and try to get these things fixed.&quot;The Texans next face the Titans at NRG Stadium on Sept. 28. Can C.J. Stroud and his team secure their first win of the season in Week 4?