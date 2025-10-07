“He must file for bankruptcy”: NFL fans react as Jerry Jones gets fined $250,000 for showing middle finger to fan at Jets vs. Cowboys game

Jerry Jones has been fined $250,000 by the NFL for an &quot;inadvertent&quot; obscene gesture directed at fans during Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium. The Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager was captured flipping his middle finger late in the 32-27 win over the New York Jets.The incident occurred after Dak Prescott connected with Javonte Williams for his fourth touchdown of the game to give the Cowboys a 37-14 lead with less than five minutes left in the encounter. The clip has generated quite a lot of controversy after being circulated on social mediaJerry Jones has the right to appeal the fine if he feels the judgment of the NFL is unfair. He made it known on Tuesday while speaking on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas that the gesture was directed to Cowboys fans in a celebratory mood and not Jets fans, as it's been assumed.“That was unfortunate,” Jones said. That was kind of an exchange with our fans out in front of us. There was a swarm of Cowboys fans out in front -- not Jets fans, Cowboys fans. The entire stadium was brimming with enthusiasm of Cowboys and certainly late in the game.”There have been a lot of reactions online among fans on the decision of the league to fine Jerry Jones, with many airing differing views. Here's a look at some of the reactions online:shamgawdd @shamgawdd_LINK@UnderdogNFL he must file for bankruptcy nowChris Yndo @ChrisYndoLINK@UnderdogNFL If he went double barrel, would he have been fined full freight, 500k, or would it have been a BOGO situation?Pops @PopsPNWLINK@UnderdogNFL He’ll have to go without toilet paper for one sittingJordy Wagers Forty @JordyWagers40LINK@UnderdogNFL I do not like Jerry jones but this is hilarious. Old people throwing up the middle finger is hilarious.DC Bets @DC_Bets_LINK@UnderdogNFL 250 bands for tossing the bird is insaneSam @SamTheShammmLINK@UnderdogNFL Classic JerryJerry Jones claims he meant to give a thumbs-upWhile Jerry Jones was seen flipping his middle finger during the game on Sunday, he claims he intended to give a thumbs-up. According to him, there was no reason to raise an abusive gesture in what was a celebratory moment for him and the Cowboys fans.&quot;[The gesture] was inadvertent on my part because that was right after we made our last touchdown, and we were all excited about it,” Jones said. “There wasn't any antagonistic issue or anything like that. I just put up the wrong show on the hand. That was inadvertently done. I'm not kidding.“If you want to call it accidental, you can call it accidental. But it got straightened around pretty quick. I had a chance to look at it. It got straightened out pretty quick, but the intention was 'thumbs up,' and basically pointing at our fans because everybody was jumping up and down excited.&quot;This marks another case of the NFL penalizing an owner for inappropriate fan interactions. In 2024, Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper was hit with a $300,000 fine for &quot;unacceptable conduct&quot; after a video captured him hurling a drink toward Jacksonville Jaguars fans