"He needs more attention" - Shannon Sharpe calls for Lamar Jackson's name in NFL MVP talks

Shannon Sharpe has been high on Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson since time dating back to 2019 when he won the NFL MVP. After the Week 5 overtime win against the Indianapolis Colts and today's win against the LA Chargers, Shannon Sharpe is once again on the LJ train and is not afraid to shout it from the rooftop... or on Twitter.

Lamar Jackson threw for a career-high 442 yards along with four touchdowns and zero picks. He still led the team in rushing with 62 yards, but was able to win the game with his "second-option": his arm. He made 37 of his 43 passes, which resulted in a 86% completion rate. This quarterback was viewed as a running back coming out of college, and he just threw for 442 yards and made 86% of his passes and did not throw an interception against a decent defense. It's no surprise what Shannon Sharpe said about Lamar Jackson on Twitter.

In a tweet praising Lamar Jackson, a fan tagged both Shannon Sharpe and his "Undisputed" co-host Skip Bayless. Here is the tweet:

dwh @dwhTowson @RealSkipBayless @ShannonSharpe Lamar Jackson is the best player in the NFL. @RealSkipBayless @ShannonSharpe Lamar Jackson is the best player in the NFL.

Shannon Sharpe responded and added a quote to his retweet, which basically sums up how he feels about Lamar Jackson being the MVP in 2021:

Lamar Jackson's records this season

Shannon Sharpe is not wrong, either. Since losing Week 1 in overtime, Lamar Jackson has led his team to five straight wins against teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and the LA Chargers. Lamar Jackson has 1,451 passing yards, eight touchdowns, six interceptions, 306 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. He's still only ranked fifth in the NFL in passing yards and has just half the number of passing touchdowns that Patrick Mahomes has. However, Shannon Sharpe is right to say that Lamar Jackson "is in a groove" and should be mentioned more in the NFL MVP race.

Lamar Jackson isn't the leading candidate to win the MVP, but recently he has done enough to at least be in the top-five. He likely played the best game of his career against the Colts, better than any game he played when he won the MVP. He's not the most perfect quarterback this year, but neither is Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen or any other player in the running for the award. There is still a ton of football left in the NFL and the 2021 MVP title is still up for grabs. Jackson just has to limit his turnovers and continue his solid balance with the pass and the run.

If he can get Baltimore to an AFC North title, finish in the top two in passing yards and top five in passing touchdowns and remain a dual-threat on the ground, Lamar Jackson would surely acquire a large number of votes for MVP.

