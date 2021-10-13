"I think he's going to get traded" - Shannon Sharpe talks about the Ben Simmons situation unfolding at Philadelphia 76ers

Shannon Sharpe went on his show titled Undisputed to address the odd situation the Philadelphia 76ers are in right now with the Ben Simmons saga. Last night during a preseason victory over the Brooklyn Nets, Simmons reportedly showed up at Philadelphia to get COVID-19 tested.

The news is another shocking turn that has become a Simmons and 76ers soap opera that has been filled with drama. Simmons requested a trade earlier this offseason and has not reported to any team activities all preseason.

Over the offseason, Simmons spoke harshly about the 76ers organization and its star player Joel Embiid, so him showing up to practice will be awkward. The comments went both ways, with Embiid showing his frustration with the issue and head coach Doc Rivers making comments about Simmons's on-court production.

Sharpe insinuated on Undisputed that by Simmons making it awkward, it would lead to him being traded very soon.

"This thing is about to be incredibly awkward, given what he's said about not playing with Embiid and what Embiid has said about him. I believe he's going to get traded because he made it uncomfortable."

What does Ben Simmons' return do for his trade stock?

After the 2020-21 NBA playoffs, Ben Simmons's trade value has slowly decreased. He refused to attack the paint and passed out of easy layups. He was not the sole reason why the 76ers were upset by the Atlanta Hawks in the semi-finals of the Eastern Conference playoffs, but his poor play did not help the 76ers.

On top of that, the way this whole situation with the 76ers has been odd. ben Simmons has four more years left on his contract, making the situation even more unique. Simmons forcing his way out might turn off some teams in a trade, as well as the fact that they will already be in a long-term contract with the three-time All-Star.

It was reported that the 76ers are asking for a massive trade package for Simmons, asking the Portland Blazers for CJ McCollum and six draft assets. This is a high asking price to pay for an excellent player but someone who has struggled to shoot. Simmons has also expressed wanting to be the number option on offense for a team that might also turn some established teams off.

76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey is waiting for one of the big fish trade targets such as Damion Lillard or Bradley Beal to become available. However, Lillard and Beal might never become available, even more so if their teams succeed early in the season.

It is also uncertain how Simmons will act and play with all the drama this offseason. Will he even play if asked to, or how will he be treated in the locker room? With Simmons in Philadelphia, as Sharpe said, Simmons is forcing the issue by making it awkward, which could move his trade timeline up.

The problem is will a good enough trade be offered before the situation gets even worse.

