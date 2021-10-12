NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons traveled to Philadelphia without informing Sixers officials, showed up at the team arena for the Brooklyn Nets match

The Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons saga is finally gaining some traction, according to the latest NBA rumors.

Simmons had previously vowed never to play for the 76ers again. He made comments regarding his comfort level and his importance to the team, leading to some scathing rebukes from starting center Joel Embiid.

However, there are now some unexpected developments that will add more intrigue to this episode of the standoff.

According to a tweet from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Ben Simmons arrived unannounced at the Wells Fargo Arena. It was a spectacle that surprised everyone, including team officials. There was a reported scramble as those in the vicinity had no idea what to make of the situation.

The Athletic already reported that Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul was working overtime to move past the impasse between Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons.

It's not yet known if Simmons' sudden appearance at the 76ers arena was part of his agent's plan.

The fact that Ben Simmons is in Philadelphia to take the virus test could be a sign that the Philadelphia 76ers reunion is on. Even if this happens, however, there are still some things that remain uncertain.

After he made his request to be traded out of the Philadelphia 76ers official, Ben Simmons has been the subject of not-so-flattering name-callings and chants. Chants of "F**k Ben Simmons" were heard in an AEW event and the 76ers exhibition game against the Toronto Raptors.

The back-and-forth he has had with Joel Embiid is going to be a major elephant in the room once they get together. As they are the two leaders of the team, there's going to be tons of tension and chemistry issues on the floor. If the 76ers don't start well with Ben Simmons in the lineup, it is guaranteed that the Philadelphia faithful will blame him and not Embiid.

How the rabid and raging fans will affect him is just one of the many uncertainties that come along with Ben Simmons' possible return to the Philadelphia 76ers lineup.

NBA Rumors: Does the return mean that Ben Simmons is staying with the Philadelphia 76ers for good?

Hardly so. The inability to get the money that the Philadelphia management put in escrow with every missed practice/game could be a big reason for the return. Secondly, and in more practical terms, Ben Simmons could get traded faster if he puts his head down and plays well.

If teams around the league notice that he is fine mentally and psychologically with his play on the court, his trade value would considerably increase. Daryl Morey would then have an easier time trying to get the price he deems is commensurate with the talents and skills of the Australian superstar.

The possible reunion could serve the interests of both sides as the upcoming 2021-22 NBA season draws near.

