NBA Trade Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers asked for 6 draft assets from Portland Trail Blazers for Ben Simmons

NBA insider Shams Charania has further fueled Ben Simmons' NBA trade rumors. He has said that the Philadelphia 76ers asked the Portland Trail Blazers for as many as three first-round draft picks and three pick swaps. The Blazers, though, rejected the deal.

The Philadelphia 76ers have been offered deals centered around Malcolm Brogdon and CJ McCollum by the Indiana Pacers and the Portland Trail Blazers respectively. But the front office led by Daryl Morey rejected those deals.

Charania also divulged information regarding the mindset of the 76ers and Simmons. The Philadelphia 76ers expect Ben Simmons to resume playing for them, while the Australian international is fixated on leaving, and has put up his house in Philadelphia for sale.

NBA Trade Rumors: Ben Simmons linked with a number of teams, but no solution is in sight

Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks - Game Six

The Ben Simmons trade saga has dominated the NBA news in the last few months.

Analysts, fans and major publications have all speculated where the talented point guard could land up at. The trade rumors started making rounds since the Philadelphia 76ers' playoff exit against the Atlanta Hawks. Head coach Doc Rivers failed to come out in support of Ben Simmons, leading to a frosty relationship between the player and the coach.

The behavior of his teammates and fans has also prompted Ben Simmons to request a trade. Some reports suggest that he has not been on talking terms with the 76ers management in recent months. However, all these factors have led to Simmons' trade value also taking a major hit, which has made it difficult for Morey to negotiate a suitable deal for the 76ers.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Latest on Ben Simmons and the 76ers: Latest on Ben Simmons and the 76ers: https://t.co/PWuRV9eyV8

Ben Simmons has been linked with multiple teams. But the situation between the team and player has led to these franchise offering packages that are well below the Philadelphia 76ers' asking price.

The Blazers were reluctant to part with their war chest of picks or franchise cornerstone Damian Lillard. Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings refused to include role players like Harrison Barnes in a potential deal, let alone a franchise cornerstone in De'Aaron Fox.

Also Read

John Hollinger @johnhollinger New column: I joined up with @sam_amick and @davidaldridgedc to discuss Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving, Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal scenariosTempted to call this a "roundtable" but actually something triangular or even rhomboid might work better. theathletic.com/2876529/2021/1… New column: I joined up with @sam_amick and @davidaldridgedc to discuss Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving, Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal scenariosTempted to call this a "roundtable" but actually something triangular or even rhomboid might work better.theathletic.com/2876529/2021/1…

The Indiana Pacers look the likely candidates to land Ben Simmons, but could refrain from sending both Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert. The Philadelphia 76ers have put themselves in a tough spot, and it is difficult to see them find a suitable package for Simmons before the 2021-22 NBA season commences.

Edited by Bhargav