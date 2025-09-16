"He needs to chill out. Children are watching": NFL fans react to Maxx Crosby's "freaky" NSFW gesture before Raiders game

Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby went viral for his NSFW gestures during his pregame workout on Monday night. In a clip shared on social media, we see the four-time Pro Bowler licking his lips and making weird faces while engaging in some abdominal exercises on the field.Fans took to the comments to share their reactions to the defensive end's NSFW moment before their showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers.Kyle Seeley @theKyleSeeleyLINKMaxx Crosby needs to chill out. There are children watching!! #LACvsLVJuan Hernandez-Ramesh @noticketnoskateLINKGet maxx Crosby freaky ass off my screenSam @samthemadridfanLINKAyo wtf was Maxx Crosby doing there???Marty McPhly @StarchildBarrLINKAyoooo what??? 😂😂😂 They switched the broadcast to the field real quick lmaoooJJ @JJH23LINKMaxx Crosby you good?Seen? @thedjseen2LINK@jessica_smetana What TF was he doing lmao.The Raiders drafted Maxx Crosby in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft. So far, he has played in 96 regular-season games for the team and recorded 368 total tackles, 60.5 sacks, 106 tackles for loss, and 146 quarterback hits.Last season, the Raiders finished fourth in the AFC West with a disappointing 4-13 record, failing to qualify for the playoffs. Crosby put up 45 total tackles, 7.5 sacks and 20 quarterback hits in the 12 games that he played. He missed out on the remainder of the season after plans to undergo surgery to address an injury in December 2024.In March, the team provided the defensive end with a three-year contract extension worth $106.5 million. This deal included $91.5 million in guaranteed money, making him the highest-paid non-NFL quarterback at that time.Pete Carroll and his team kicked off their 2025 campaign with a season-opening victory against the New England Patriots last week. In that game, Maxx Crosby had two total tackles with one pass defended, to help his team to a 20-13 win at Gillette Stadium.Maxx Crosby shares his honest take on Raiders HC Pete CarrollIn January, the Raiders hired Pete Carroll as the new head coach after firing Antonio Pierce.During an appearance on Sirius XM's 'Let's Go' podcast, Maxx Crosby shared his honest feelings about playing under Carroll.&quot;It doesn't matter who we're going against, and I'm dead serious when I say this, he's a super competitive human being, no matter who it is,&quot; Crosby said as per PFF's Mike Florio.&quot;Like he'll find a reason to get competitive, and that's why I get along with him and that's why the guys love him, because like, in my head, I'll have to come up with stuff sometimes to give me an edge, you know what I mean? And he's the same way. Every week, every practice, no matter if we're doing a joint practice versus the Niners, he's got a story that he comes up with and hits us with something. So he has a great way of reaching the team in a lot of different ways.&quot;In Week 3, the Raiders will face the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on Sept. 21.