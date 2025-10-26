"He needs to be crucified": Zack Baun grilled by fans for hip drop tackle on Cam Skattebo as Giants RB dislocates ankle vs. Eagles

NFL fans had no mercy on Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun after he starred in a controversial play with New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo. The rookie suffered a gruesome ankle injury in the second half of a Week 8 duel against the Eagles after Jaxson Dart tried to connect with him.

Skattebo was tackled by Baun and landed on his foot. His ankle was twisted and he had to be carted off the field. Many fans reacted to the play and put the blame on Baun, accusing him of playing dirty.

"Zack Baun should be suspended for as many games as Cam Skattebo is forced to miss with this injury," one fan said.

Nate Miller @ArmchairNate Zack Baun should be suspended for as many games as Cam Skattebo is forced to miss with this injury.

"Zack Baun’s ego couldn’t handle the hit he took from Skatt last week. So he had to give him a cheap shot tackle that ends his season. This whole Eagles team is a bunch of losers and cheap shot artists," another fan said.

John Saviano @JohnJsav11 Zack Baun’s ego couldn’t handle the hit he took from Skatt last week. So he had to give him a cheap shot tackle that ends his season. This whole Eagles team is a bunch of losers and cheap shot artists.

"Zack Baun with a hip drop tackle that injured Skattebo. Baun better see a massive fine so he remembers not to do that shit again," another fan said.

Joe to See the Show @joetoseetheshow Zack Baun with a hip drop tackle that injured Skattebo. Baun better see a massive fine so he remembers not to do that shit again.

More fans called for the league to make an example out of Baun and give him a big punishment.

"Zack Baun better be suspended for his hip drop tackle," one fan said.

"zack baun needs to be crucified," another fan said.

"Zack Baun needs a massive punishment," another fan said.

Cam Skattebo had scored the first touchdown of the game for the Giants with an 18-yard reception.

