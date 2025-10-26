  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "He needs to be crucified": Zack Baun grilled by fans for hip drop tackle on Cam Skattebo as Giants RB dislocates ankle vs. Eagles

"He needs to be crucified": Zack Baun grilled by fans for hip drop tackle on Cam Skattebo as Giants RB dislocates ankle vs. Eagles

By Orlando Silva
Modified Oct 26, 2025 19:43 GMT
NFL: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn
"He needs to be crucified": Zack Baun grilled by fans for hip drop tackle on Cam Skattebo as Giants RB dislocates ankle vs. Eagles (Credit: IMAGN)

NFL fans had no mercy on Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun after he starred in a controversial play with New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo. The rookie suffered a gruesome ankle injury in the second half of a Week 8 duel against the Eagles after Jaxson Dart tried to connect with him.

Ad

Skattebo was tackled by Baun and landed on his foot. His ankle was twisted and he had to be carted off the field. Many fans reacted to the play and put the blame on Baun, accusing him of playing dirty.

"Zack Baun should be suspended for as many games as Cam Skattebo is forced to miss with this injury," one fan said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Zack Baun’s ego couldn’t handle the hit he took from Skatt last week. So he had to give him a cheap shot tackle that ends his season. This whole Eagles team is a bunch of losers and cheap shot artists," another fan said.
Ad
"Zack Baun with a hip drop tackle that injured Skattebo. Baun better see a massive fine so he remembers not to do that shit again," another fan said.
Ad

More fans called for the league to make an example out of Baun and give him a big punishment.

"Zack Baun better be suspended for his hip drop tackle," one fan said.
"zack baun needs to be crucified," another fan said.
"Zack Baun needs a massive punishment," another fan said.

Cam Skattebo had scored the first touchdown of the game for the Giants with an 18-yard reception.

About the author
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Orlando Silva
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications