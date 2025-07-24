  • home icon
"He needs to follow eg. of Micah Parsons" - NFL fans react as Terry McLaurin spotted at yoga studio near Ashburn HQ amid no-show at Commanders camp

By Arnold
Published Jul 24, 2025 17:20 GMT
ASHBURN, VA - JANUARY 27: Washington Commanders wide receiver T - Source: Getty
NFL fans react as Terry McLaurin gets spotted at yoga studio near Ashburn HQ amid no-show at Commanders camp - Source: Getty

Washington Commanders wideout Terry McLaurin was spotted at a yoga studio near the team's training facility at Ashburn on Wednesday. Although McLaurin is in Washington, D.C., he opted against reporting to the Commanders' training camp this week amid issues around a contract extension.

When fans saw McLaurin taking a picture with a fan on social media, they had some interesting reactions, urging the player to return to training.

"He needs to follow the example of Micah Parsons and be in camp...... think of your team first," one tweeted.

"Let him sit out and never get paid," another tweeted.
"He needs to be at camp, he has a contract until next year, he now being a b**ch," a third commented.

A few others pointed out how McLaurin could lose money by sitting out training camp.

"Did he get asked why he is p*ssing 50k a day away? Seems like the hold in would have been a better way to go as opposed to holding out and being fined," one wrote.
"He wants to be back so bad man…" another commented.
"HE IS NOT TIER 1 WR VERY OVER RATED AND SELFISH PLAYER," a user tweeted.

McLaurin is entering the final year of the three-year, $68.2 million extension he signed with the Commanders in 2022. Earlier this month, the wideout said he had been "pretty frustrated" with the state of his contract talks with the franchise.

Terry McLaurin could reportedly threaten a trade request amid contract holdout with the Commanders

Washington Commanders WR Terry McLaurin - Source: Getty

Last week, Fox Sports’ Henry McKenna reported that Terry McLaurin is keeping his options open regarding his future in the NFL, even if it means handing in a trade request to leave the Commanders.

Although McLaurin has not reported to training camp, he was also absent from the team's mandatory minicamp in June.

Since the Commanders took McLaurin in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft, he has recorded 6,379 yards and 38 touchdowns on 460 receptions, while also earning two Pro Bowl selections.

Edited by John Maxwell
