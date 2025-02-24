"He needs an indoor team’ – Ex-NFL QB claims Vikings makes sense for Matthew Stafford at $50,000,000 price tag

Ex-NFL quarterback Chase Daniel has recommended that Matthew Stafford should look for an indoor stadium franchise like the Minnesota Vikings if he departs the LA Rams. He referenced Stafford's professional career of playing only in dome climates.

Daniel spent 13 seasons in the NFL, including with Stafford on the Detroit Lions in the 2020 season.

On Monday, Daniel talked about Stafford's future in an appearance on "The Facility" show as he weighed in on a few QB situations throughout the league.

"People don't realize — like with Stafford — not only do you have to trade for him and give up trade compensation, but you also have to give him legitimate money: a three-year, $150 million deal," Daniel said. "Like that. $50 million a year is about right. I mean, he's probably worth more than that. I think he's a top-five quarterback in the league. Now, he's a gunslinger, and he's tough as nails, but I feel like he might get hurt behind that offensive line.

"And the other thing — what's crazy, and I didn't really realize it because I played with Stafford in 2020 when he was with Detroit — is that in his entire career, he's never, ever played on an outdoor team. Lions and Rams—both indoor teams. I think he needs to go to another indoor team. And who is the other indoor team out there? Minnesota. The Minnesota Vikings. K.O.C.—Kevin O'Connell—coached him as his offensive coordinator during the year the Rams won the Super Bowl."

Daniel's remarks follow reports from Sports Illustrated that the camp of Stafford got clearance from the Rams to talk to other teams regarding his market value. He is looking to join the list of nine QBs who make more than $50 million per year.

Can Matthew Stafford and the Vikings be a successful formula

NFL: Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Rams - Source: Imagn

Although Chase Daniel perceives a logical link, other analysts questioned Minnesota as a possible destination.

"A potential trade for Stafford makes absolutely no sense from a number of perspectives," SB Nation's Christopher Gates wrote on Sunday.

The outlet cited major obstacles including the reported first-round pick asking price, and Minnesota's limited draft capital with just four picks in the upcoming draft. Questions about how Stafford would fit with the team's apparent plan to turn things over to J.J. McCarthy also lingers.

Notably, even with such apprehensions, the betting markets have made the Vikings favorites to acquire Stafford if he gets traded. Sportsbooks put Minnesota at +200 odds, followed by the Giants (+300), Raiders (+400), Colts (+500) and Jets (+700).

Others in NFL circles view a departure as premature, per a Sports Illustrated piece written on Monday pointed out.

"The Rams played the Super Bowl Champions as well as anybody in the playoffs, and every year they have Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford together, they have a shot," Fernando Alfaro-Donis wrote.

The article also intimated that keeping Stafford would allow the Rams to develop their QB of the future while still being competitive.

