“They want to stay together” - Colin Cowherd drops update on Matthew Stafford’s Rams future amid links with Giants

NFL analyst Colin Cowherd is optimistic that the Los Angeles Rams will be able to reach a new agreement with quarterback Matthew Stafford. The team and their star quarterback have been at an impasse regarding how to proceed next season, but Cowherd’s sources believe they can agree to new terms. He shared his inside information with John Middlekauff on the latest episode of "The Colin Cowherd Podcast," which was released on Sunday.

Ad

“I was told, by a source I really trust, that Matt Stafford's agent and the Rams are going to meet at the combine this week and try to bang something out.”

The NFL combine kicks off this Thursday, in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. However, Rams general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay are not expected to attend officially. Instead, they could use the time to work on a new deal with Stafford and his agent off-site.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cowherd sees the marriage between Stafford and the Rams as a natural fit. He highlighted the relationship between the quarterback and the organization, as well as his connection with wide receiver Puka Nacua.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“The Rams like him, Matt likes them, they they want to stay together. He understands the importance of McVay and Puka Nacua and the organization, and the Rams like him.”

Ad

Cowherd also added that if they could not find an agreement with Matthew Stafford, Aaron Rodgers would be the backup option.

“It's a bad quarterback class, and Aaron Rogers is an option but not a preferred option, Stafford is better.”

Ad

Stafford is rumored to be traded to the New York Giants for a 2025 1st round draft pick, according to Cowherd

Stafford has been rumored to be of interest to the New York Giants. Cowherd posed an interesting proposition. He asked if the New York Giants would part with their #3 overall draft pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft for a 37-year-old Stafford.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Co-host John Middlekauff pushed back, saying that if it was up to him, the #3 pick is too valuable to give up. He also highlighted Stafford’s injury history. Stafford missed 8 games in 2022 due to a spinal cord contusion and he missed one game in 2023 due to a thumb injury and one game in 2024 from a rib injury.

He added the caveat that the Giants might be the only team willing to give up such a high pick. He highlighted that general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are on the hot seat so they would not worry about the future of the franchise.

Ad

“But those guys are fighting for their jobs. So I think if you sat in Brian Daboll's shoes, he wouldn't hesitate to do that. I think he would just give the number three pick for Matt Stafford. Why would he not? He's going to get fired. And fair or not, like he would not get a job immediately after. And the general manager, let's also just speak in reality, would never get another (GM) job.”

The Stafford-Rams saga should be resolved soon. Otherwise, the Rams are facing a major cap hit of $49.6 million that could hinder their offseason plans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.