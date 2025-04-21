"He needs to let it go" - NFL fans sound off on "delusional" Colin Kaepernick as ex-49ers QB eyes return to league

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is still looking to play in the NFL, after going eight seasons without being part of a team. Kaepernick's girlfriend, Nessa Diab, said that the signal-caller still trains "all day, every day” in the hope of returning to the big league.

Fans on social media reacted to news around Kaepernick planning to return to the NFL, with some calling the 37-year-old "delusional."

"Breaking. Colin is delusional he hasn't played in 9 seasons he sucked then and would still suck now," one tweeted.

"He needs to let it go. He had his moment." another added.

"How many times does it take for the teams to say no thanks. Its like he is Uncle Rico at this point." a third commented.

A few others also suggested that Kaepernick was training to simply be relevant in the public eye, with no real possibility of him playing in the NFL.

"No he doesn’t. He’s just saying this to keep his name relevant," one added.

"Go play in the cfl or usfl show you got it then teams will come. Right now too much of a media circus," another commented.

"Gotta keep up the appearance," a user tweeted.

Kaepernick, who has been a free agent for eight years, has alleged that NFL teams do not want to sign him because of his on-field political statements as opposed to his performance.

Kaepernick was the center of attention during a 49ers preseason game in the 2016 season when he remained seated while the National Anthem was being played as part of a protest against police brutality and racial inequality. When the season began, he knelt on the sidelines during the national anthem before every game to continue his protest, which sparked controversy as some believed he was being disrespectful.

Colin Kaepernick last played in the NFL in January 2017

Colin Kaepernick last played for the 49ers on Jan. 1, 2017, when the Seattle Seahawks beat San Francisco 25-23. He was released as a free agent in the 2017 offseason and hasn't played in the league ever since.

The 49ers drafted Kaepernick in the second round in 2011, and he spent six seasons with them. He recorded 12,271 passing yards, 72 touchdowns, 30 interceptions, and 13 rushing TDs during his time in San Francisco.

Although Kaepernick had a workout with the Las Vegas Raiders in May 2022, but couldn't make the final cut to land a contract.

