Brock Purdy has been an unlikely journey in his career so far with the San Franciso 49ers. He has gone from Mr. Irrelevant, the title that comes with being the last pick of the draft, to potentially one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL.
The 49ers star has been locked into contract negotiations during the offseason, but a deal has yet to be agreed upon. Many rumors are suggesting that he could get somewhere in the ranges of $50 million in AAV, but some think it may end up being higher than that.
One of those who thinks that Purdy will get more than this prediction is former quarterback and current NFL analyst Chase Daniel. He gave his breakdown of the situation during a recent appearance on The Facility.
Daniel explained:
"I would say it would be concerning to me if they just gave him $50 million. I believe he needs more. Look at the top 11 or 12 highest-paid quarterbacks right now in the NFL."
"If you gave Brock Purdy $50 million right now, he would slot in at number 11. Now, is he the 11th-best quarterback in the league? Give or take."
"When you look at the percentage of the salary cap, next year, the percentage of the salary cap for Purdy would be about 16.7%. Let's call it 17%. That's a really reasonable deal."
The 49ers and Purdy are reportedly "not close" to ending negotiations for his new potential contract. This suggests that he is likely asking for more money than the franchise is willing to pay him. It will be inetersting to see how this situation plays out, though it appears that they have been making every effort to clear enough cap space toi bring back their ascending quarterback.
49ers offseason moves could be clearing cap space for Brock Purdy contract
The San Francisco 49ers have had an eventful 2025 NFL offseason so far with several of their star players departing the team. The list includes Deebo Samuel, Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga, and Charvarius Ward, among many others.
This transitional period could realistically be explained by them potentially clearing salary cap space to sign Brock Purdy to a massive contract extension. The two sides have yet to come to terms on a potential deal, but one could be coming at some poiint in the offseason. For what it's worth, they signed Mac Jones during the free agency period, so they may have their back-up plan.
