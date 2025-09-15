"He is now Mr. Taylor Swift": Skip Bayless goes scorched earth on Travis Kelce for "dropping Chiefs game" vs Eagles

Skip Bayless took some shots at Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce after the Kansas City Chiefs' dismal showing against the Philadelphia Eagles. He said Kelce is responsible for Sunday’s loss.

The former ESPN reporter said Kelce’s relationship with pop icon Taylor Swift shields him from accountability despite key mistakes on the field.

The broadcaster shared a video on X following Kansas City’s 20-17 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday. His comments focused on a pivotal red zone sequence in the fourth quarter when Kelce failed to secure a pass that slipped into the hands of an Eagles defender.

"Tom Brady wouldn't say it on the Fox telecast, but I'm going to say it right here, right now. Travis Kelce dropped the game at Arrowhead," Bayless said.

"He's now, I guess, uncriticizable, because he has become the biggest TV draw in the National Football League. But because he is now Mr. Taylor Swift, I guess he's now beyond any kind of negativity from the broadcast, from the media. But not from me, he dropped the game at the goal line."

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless ACCEPT IT, SWIFTIES: TRAVIS KELCE LOST THAT GAME FOR THE CRUMBLING CHIEFS.

The Chiefs and Travis Kelce are not able to catch a break

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn

Kansas City’s best chance came midway through the fourth quarter, trailing 13-10. Patrick Mahomes had driven the offense inside the red zone, but his throw to Travis Kelce on second-and-goal from the six never stuck.

The ball was tipped out of the hands of the tight end and into the arms of rookie safety Andrew Mukuba. He got his first interception in his career, and the Eagles marched down the field and scored to extend their lead to 20-10.

That swing summed up a frantic second half. Mahomes extended the play with scrambles, while Jalen Hurts flipped the field with a deep ball to DeVonta Smith. The two defenses exchanged important stops, but it was Philadelphia's front that controlled the night.

Travis Kelce’s frustration showed earlier when he slammed his helmet on the sideline after a stalled drive ended with only a field goal before halftime. The Eagles’ physical play up front did not relent. When the Chiefs pulled within a field goal late, Philadelphia’s trademark “tush push” on fourth down drained the clock and sealed the win.

The drop was the latest rough moment in Travis Kelce’s start to the season. A week earlier, he collided with rookie receiver Xavier Worthy in Los Angeles, an accident that sidelined the first-round pick. Kelce apologized to his teammate on his New Heights podcast on Wednesday.

