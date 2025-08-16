"He should be with the Pats": NFL fans react as Tom Brady marks attendance for Raiders-49ers preseason game

  • home icon
By Sanu Abraham
Modified Aug 16, 2025 18:22 GMT
NFL: Washington Commanders at New England Patriots - Source: Imagn
Tom Brady’s latest public appearance with the Las Vegas Raiders stirred as much conversation online as the game.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner arrived at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday in a white Raiders jacket.

The NFL shared video of Brady entering the building ahead of Las Vegas’ preseason matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.

Fan reactions poured in minutes.

"He should be with the Pats," one fan wrote.
"Imagine showing a Raiders fan this in 2002," another fan wrote.
"He must be so excited to be one of the owners now," another added.

More fans reacted to the video.

"This looks so weird," one fan wrote.
"Tell him he got his statue now, go home," one fan wrote.
"I feel like he's one step away from the infamous Raiders 'bowl cut'," another fan wrote.
Tom Brady became a limited partner with the Raiders in 2024. His preseason arrival is his second appearance this summer. He made a stop at training camp earlier in August, where he was spotted chatting with rookie tight end Brock Bowers.

Tom Brady's input is often sought on roster construction, training approaches and the culture of the team. Coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek both have longstanding ties to Brady.

"Well, I'm just a limited partner, so Mark's the boss," he told Raiders.com's Paul Gutierrez in June.
"And then Pete does his job and Spy does his job and, I think, we trust them to make the right decisions."

Raiders owner Mark Davis said Brady serves as a sounding board, while coach Pete Carroll has publicly welcomed the quarterback’s perspective.

Preseason picture for Tom Brady's Raiders against the 49ers

NFL: Preseason-Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn
For the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday’s contest carries significance.

Their preseason opener against Seattle ended in a draw, but the result masked concerns.

Quarterback Aidan O’Connell, expected to solidify his backup role, turned the ball over twice. The offense struggled to sustain drives. The defense, meanwhile, showed promise but faded late. This allowed the Seahawks to claw back.

The 49ers had a 30-9 defeat at home to Denver, which exposed multiple issues along the offensive line where protection broke down repeatedly. At quarterback, backups combined for a string of interceptions.

The showing raised questions about the depth behind Brock Purdy and whether the system could hold up if injuries hit.

Las Vegas needs a sharper play from its quarterbacks and consistency on defense, while San Francisco wants to show its first week was an outlier.

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

